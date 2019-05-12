Mother’s Day Quotes, Poems, Greetings & Wishes from Husband to Wife

Each Mother’s Day, it’s important to honor our mothers, whether they are new moms, a pregnant mom-to-be or they are done raising their children. Mother’s Day greeting cards, poems or messages from a husband to his wife are just as important as acknowledgment from one’s children. Sweet wishes are important for grandmas, wives, daughters, and other loved ones. Take a look at some funny Mother’s Day quotes, along with loving wishes from a husband to his wife on Mother’s Day.

“You mean more to our family than you know. You are wonderful, perfect, and I love you with all of my heart. Happy Mother’s Day To My Wife!” – Happy Mother’s Day Quote

“May the only person pressing your buttons this Mother’s Day be a trained masseuse.” – SomeECards

“I know you can’t resist them. I know they make you melt. I know this is the greatest that you may have ever felt. Those little smiles and sweet moments in time are what make you glad to say, ‘That baby is mine!’ Happy First Mother’s Day!” – Card Messages

“Happy Mother’s Day to the woman I love. I hope you feel every day how grateful I am for you and for all you do.” – HappyMothersDayQuote.com

“Thanks for being there through the tears, laughter and dirty diapers. Thank you for all the ways you go above and beyond every day for our family. We are so lucky to have you. Happy Mother’s Day!” – Happy Mother’s Day Quote

“The only thing better than having you as my wife is our children having you as their mommy. Happy Mother’s Day, Love.” – MSN

“To the world, you are a mother. To a family, you are the world.” – Semi Delicate Balance

“Thanks for letting me take credit for how well you’ve raised our kids.” – SomeECards

“My love, I send you this Mother’s Day greeting with all my heart because you are simply the best. I adore you with all my heart and I am very grateful to God for these beautiful children he has sent us, who we love so much.” – Today Tip

“I sometimes wish that I knew all of the “right” words to say to let you know that I love with everything that I have and everything that I am. I hope that you understand. In a nutshell, you mean the world to me! Happy Mother’s Day To My Wife!” – Quote Skulls

“We’ve created this amazing life together. It’s filled with a wonderful love that has made us who we are and has made our family what it is today. I’m so grateful to you for that! Happy Mother’s Day!” – Independence Day Fever

“Your friendship, your commitment to our family, and your love define my life. Life is wonderful because of you! Happy Mother’s Day To My Wife!” – HappyMothersDayQuote.com

“On the day of our wedding, I felt such a great happiness that I never imagined it would be possible to re-experience something similar, but when our children were born I was even happier. My beloved wife, I thank you for so much for all the happiness and love you give me. I hope you a Happy Mother’s Day.” – Today Tip