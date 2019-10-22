Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks: Week 8

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 8 of the NFL season. In this week’s quarterback edition, we feature arguably the hottest player in all of football prepping for a primetime matchup with his former team. Plus, a former first overall draft pick that continues to take a slide down fantasy relevance.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Patrick Mahomes will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of his caliber check out our weekly fantasy football quarterback rankings.

QB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Kirk Cousins vs. WAS

Since Adam Thielen publicly shamed his quarterback, all Kirk Cousins has done is become the first player in NFL history to pass for 300+ yards and have a passer rating of 130+ in three consecutive weeks. Cousins’ 26.0 points per game over that span ranks second to only Deshaun Watson at the QB position. The Minnesota signal-caller embarks on a revenge game on Thursday night vs. his former team, the Washington Redskins. The ‘Skins have allowed an average of 24.76 fantasy points to the QB position in four of their seven games this season. They allowed three passing touchdowns in each of those games. Cousins has tossed four touchdowns in each of his previous two games.

Jared Goff vs. CIN

Jared Goff bounced back in a big way in Week 7 following a horrendous showing the game prior. Goff, who finished as the fifth-highest scoring player at his position a week ago, has now averaged 22.5 fantasy points in three of his last four contests. Cincinnati is the fifth-worst defense in fantasy football at defending quarterbacks. Over their past three games, they’ve allowed an average of 25.6 points to the position, with no opposition scoring less than 21 points over that span.

Teddy Bridgewater vs. ARI

Bridgewater surprised many by picking apart the once-vaunted Chicago Bears defense one week ago. This coming week he has a welcoming matchup with an Arizona Cardinals defense that allows the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. The Cards have allowed seven total touchdowns to the QB position over the previous three weeks. Bridgewater has accounted for the same amount of touchdown over the same time frame.

Sleeper: Ryan Tannehill vs. TB

Ryan Tannehill started his first game for the Tennessee Titans last week. The improvement to the team’s passing game was abundantly noticeable. Tannehill only threw six incompletions on the day, finishing with 300+ passing yards and 20+ fantasy points. Tampa Bay has allowed just one quarterback over their last four games to score under 23.68 fantasy points (Kyle Allen – 17.38). Since Week 3, opposing QBs have averaged three total touchdowns per game vs. the Bucs.

QB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Baker Mayfield at NE

Are you seeing a trend? Last week our sit of the week was Sam Darnold, this week it’s Baker Mayfield. Is it a coincidence that they both had/have matchups with the New England Patriots defense? I think not. The Pats D is on an all-time great trajectory at the moment. They rattled Darnold so bad last Monday night that he sounded like a freshman quarterback making his first start for the varsity team. Mayfield has turned the ball over six times in his past two games. New England has allowed a putrid 3.62 point average to opposing QBs over the previous three weeks.

Jacoby Brissett vs. DEN

Jacoby Brissett is good at football. Not many people would have predicted the Colts sitting atop their division seven weeks into the season amidst the unforeseen Andrew Luck retirement, yet here we are. Brissett is coming off a four-touchdown performance one week ago. However, Denver surrenders the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. The Broncos have allowed just two QBs to score 8.58+ points against them since Week 1.

Buyers Beware: Carson Wentz at BUF

Wentz and the Eagles are coming off a horrendous showing in Week 7. The Philly QB has struggled to connect with his main target Zach Ertz all season long, and has struggled even more to push the ball down the field. Wentz has averaged just 180 passing yards per game in three of his previous four contests. Buffalo has held half of their opponents this season to 183 passing yards or less. They’ve also had yet to allow more than a single passing touchdown in any game this year.

