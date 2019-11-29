Fantasy Football WR Injury Updates: Adam Thielen, Tyreek Hill & More

Week 13 of the 2019 NFL season is upon us, which means the majority of fantasy football leagues are littered with a number of play-in games, as the playoffs are just over the horizon. Unfortunately for some of those fantasy owners, they could be without a few of their top receiving targets.

Read on to get all the latest updates on the top injured wide receivers ahead of Week 13. Also, see our linked injury updates for other position, positional player rankings, and Start ‘Em-Sit ‘Ems to fast track your team towards a playoff push.

Adam Thielen Trending Down?

Adam Thielen | WR | MIN Matchup: at SEA Injury: Hamstring Status: Questionable

The Minnesota Vikings have been without their number one target in the passing game for the majority of their last five games. Thielen seemed primed to make his return to the team’s lineup this week vs. Seattle, however, he’s since seemingly had a few setbacks on the way.

Thielen reportedly had a “slight scare” this week, causing him to miss practice on Wednesday. He did return to practice on Thursday, albeit on a limited basis.

Thielen is believed to be highly questionable heading into Week 13. Thankfully, the Vikings don’t play until Monday night, giving Thielen an extra day to heal up.

If Thielen is good to go on Monday, he’ll have a juicy matchup against a Seahawks defense that has allowed a 100+ yard receiver in four of their last six games.

Bisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell would attempt to help fill the void for Thielen if he is ultimately ruled out, however, they offer little to no fantasy upside.

Tyreek Hill Looks Ready to Go

Tyreek Hill | WR | KC Matchup: vs. OAK Injury: Hamstring Status: Removed from Injury Report

Hamstring injuries have lingered throughout Tyreek Hill’s 2019 campaign. However, Hill finally seems to be as healthy as a player could be at this point in the season. The speedster returned to practice as a full participant on Wednesday.

We love Hill’s fantasy outlook this week, ranking him as the WR2 heading into Week 13. The Oakland Raiders have allowed the third-most passing touchdowns and yards per pass play in football this season.

Other Notable Wide Receiver Injuries

JuJu Smith-Schuster | WR | PIT Matchup: vs. CLE Injury: Knee Status: Questionable

JuJu Smith-Schuster has thankfully cleared concussion protocol, however, he still has a lingering knee injury that is putting his Week 13 availability in doubt. With Smith-Schuster yet to practice this week, his fifth missed practice in a row, fantasy owners should be proactive in finding a replacement for the Pittsburgh wideout in their lineups.

Those owners would best be served to steer clear of other Steelers wide receivers, as the team’s QB position is in limbo, while the Cleveland Browns allow the 10th-fewest fantasy points to the WR position this season.

TY Hilton | WR | IND Matchup: vs. TEN Injury: Calf Status: OUT

Hilton suffered an apparent setback to his preexisting calf injury on Wednesday, leading the team to rule him out for Sunday’s contest vs. Tennessee.

Zach Pascal would be the only wideout even worth a look on the Colts roster in Week 13. However, Indianapolis has averaged just 182 passing yards over the last five games, limiting his, and other Colts receivers’ fantasy prospectives exponentially.

Golden Tate | WR | NYG Matchup: vs. GB Injury: Concussion Status: OUT

Since Week 5, Golden Tate has developed into a fringe WR1 in fantasy, averaging the 13th-most points by a player at his position.

Unfortunately, his string of productive stat lines will seemingly come to an end in Week 13 as the Giants wideout has failed to clear concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. the Packers.

This is a devastating development for fantasy owners, considering the Packers have allowed opposing WR1s to either eclipse 100 yards receiving or find the end zone in three consecutive weeks.

Sterling Shepard will see an uptick in usage and could find himself as a WR2 in Week 13 without Tate on the field. Shepard has seen nine targets in each of his past four games.

