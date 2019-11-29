Fantasy Football RB Injury Updates: James Conner, Derrick Henry & More

Week 13 of the 2019 NFL season is shaping up to be one of the more brutal weeks for a plethora of fantasy football owners. Stud running backs such as James Conner and Derrick Henry’s playing status are still in question for Sunday due to injury. While other players such as Damien Williams and Jordan Howard have yet to even take the practice field.

Check out below to get all the latest updates on the top injured running backs ahead of Week 13.

James Conner Trending Up

Pittsburgh Steelers starting running back James Conner has missed the majority of the past four games due to a lingering shoulder injury. When Week 13’s practice week opened, it once again seemed like Conner would be partaking in the next Steelers games a spectator.

However, Steelers fans and Conner fantasy football owners got good news on Thursday when the former Pittsburgh Panther returned to practice, albeit, on a limited basis.

Conner is still currently listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest against a stingy Cleveland Browns defense. Cleveland has held its last three opponents’ leading rushers to an average of just 27 rushing yards per game and a total of zero rushing touchdowns.

Conner would still fall in line as a mid to low-end RB2, based solely on volume. This is mainly due to instability at the QB position, along with his ability to impact the game as a receiver.

If Conner can’t go on Sunday, it will likely once again be waiver-wire darling Benny Snell Jr. heading the Pittsburgh running attack. Snell Jr. rushed for 97 yards in his return to the lineup a week ago, while dominating touches. If Conner is out, Snell Jr.’s ranking wouldn’t waiver far from what a healthy Conner’s would be.

Derrick Henry Returns to Practice

Tennesee Titans sledgehammer of a running back, Derrick Henry, gave many in the team’s organization, along with his fantasy owners, a scare on Wednesday when he left the practice field with an apparent hamstring injury.

Yet, on Thursday Henry was back on the practice field as a limited participant.

Here’s what Henry’s head coach Mike Vrabel had to say about his star running back’s injury

“We’ll see where he’s at today,” Vrabel said before practice. “I think that you get to this point in the season, and you’re trying to get the guys that you really rely on to the game. That’s a fine line of practicing and getting the things in that you need to get done, and then also getting those guys as rested for a physical football game that it’s going to be this week – getting them ready.”

It sounds like all signs out of Tennessee are that Henry will be good to go on Sunday.

Take a quick look at these numbers below, and you’ll know why Henry is a locked-in RB1 vs. Indianapolis if active.

Derrick Henry's past 16 games played… 303 RuAtt

1616 RuYds (5.3 YPC)

18 RuTD (with a RuTD in 12/16 games)

19 Rec

209 ReYd

2 ReTD — Rich Hribar (@LordReebs) November 25, 2019

Other Notable Running Back Injuries

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard has missed the team’s past two games with a shoulder injury and has still yet to be cleared for contact.

If Howard can’t go once again against the Miami Dolphins this week, it will be Miles Sanders heading the running back duties in Philly, with a little Jay Ajayi sprinkled in.

Sanders offers tremendous RB2 upside against a defense that has surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to the running back position this season.

Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs is fresh off of a bye week, but still not practicing. This means the likelihood he takes the playing field this week are slim to none at the moment. Williams’ backup LeSean McCoy would take over starting duties in place of Williams, although Shady has been fairly banged up himself of late.

Darrel Williams may end up being the most viable fantasy option this week in a crapshoot of a backfield.

