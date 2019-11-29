Fantasy Football TE Injury Updates: Zach Ertz, Evan Engram & More

Week 13 of the 2019 NFL season is upon us, which means a plethora of fantasy owners are in dire need to capture a victory in hopes of extending their season an extra week. Unfortunately for some of those owners, that task may be all the more difficult as two of the top tight ends in fantasy will both potentially be inactive when Sunday rolls around.

Read on to get all the latest updates on the top injured tight ends ahead of Week 13. Also, see our linked injury updates for other position, positional player rankings, and Start ‘Em-Sit ‘Ems to fast track your team towards a playoff push.

Zach Ertz in Jeopardy of Missing a Prime Matchup

Zach Ertz | TE | PHI Matchup: at MIA Injury: Hamstring Status: Questionable

After a disappointing start to his 2019 campaign, Zach Ertz has kicked it into high gear over the past few weeks. Since Week 8, Ertz has averaged five more points per game than the next highest scoring fantasy player at the tight end position.

While Ertz missed both Wednesday & Thursday practices due to a hamstring injury, there is growing optimism within the Eagles organization that their pro bowl tight end will be able to give it a go on Sunday.

Ertz returned to practice on Friday and will be paired with a mouth-watering matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins this week barring any setbacks. Miami has allowed two receiving touchdowns to the TE position over their last three games.

If Ertz is a scratch in Week 13, Dallas Goedert works himself into legitimate TE1 range on Sunday.

Evan Engram Ruled Out Once Again

Evan Engram | TE | NYG Matchup: vs. GB Injury: Foot Status: OUT

Evan Engram will miss his third consecutive game when his New York Giants welcome the Green Bay Packers to town this Sunday. Engram will join fellow Giants pass-catcher Golden Tate on the sidelines for Week 13, extremely hampering New York’s already questionable passing attack.

Backup Tight end Kaden Smith will look to build off of a stellar Week 12 showing with Engram once again out of the lineup. Smith hauled in five of his six targets a week ago and found the endzone, finishing the week as the fourth-highest scoring TE on the week. Green Bay also happens to allow the third-most fantasy points to opposing TEs this season.

Other Notable Tight End Injuries

Gerald Everett | TE | LAR Matchup: at ARI Injury: Knee Status: Questionable

Everett has fallen from fantasy grace of late, scoring 4.3 fantasy points or less in four of his last six games. He’s also dealing with a knee injury that limited him to just 17 snaps a week ago.

As of Thursday, Everett has still yet to take the practice field.

Even despite his recent poor play, if he manages to heal up in time for Week 13, Everett offers plenty of intrigue against the Arizona Cardinals. No team allows more fantasy points or receiving touchdowns to the tight end position than the Cards have this season.

Jimmy Graham | TE | GB Matchup: at NYG Injury: Calf Status: Questionable

Jimmy Graham is dealing with a calf injury that has kept him out of practice in recent days for the Packers. There’s been little news out of Green Bay dealing with his potential availability for Sunday’s game vs. the Giants, however, we’ll be sure to pass along the news once an update is made available.

Although, any sort of update shouldn’t impact your tight end plans for this week. Graham has scored 7.9 fantasy points or fewer in eight of his last 10 games. The Giants also happen to be surprisingly stingy at defending tight ends, surrendering the third-fewest fantasy points to the position in 2019.

