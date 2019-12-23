Fantasy Football Week 17 Kicker Rankings: Kai Forbath Rises

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 17 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we’ll examine a fresh face in Dallas proving to be one of the late-season steals in fantasy leagues.

Plus, Sam Ficken of the New York Jets has been brilliant over the past seven weeks, can he keep the magic going vs. the Bills in Week 17? Let’s take a look.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 17 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Kicker Outlook Week 17

Kai Forbath‘s (K9) play since joining the Dallas Cowboys makes you wonder what could have been had the team pulled the plug on Brett Maher earlier this season. Over the past two weeks, no kicker in fantasy football has scored more fantasy points than Forbath’s 14.5 points per game.

The former Washington Redskin and New England Patriot, amongst other teams, has now scored at least 11.0 fantasy points in every game as a member of the Cowboys. However, the most impressive aspect of his stellar output is the fact that his stats are not coming off of chip-shot field goals.

Forbath has hit only one kick below 40-yards over the past two weeks. Instead, he’s been able to show off his powerful leg over that span, nailing five kicks of 40-50+ yards.

Forbath will look to keep his strong play going vs. his former team, the Redskins, this week. While Washington allows the 15th-fewest fantasy points to opposing kickers this season, they have surrendered an average of nearly nine-points per game over three of their last five games.

Sam Ficken has had quite the awakening over the second half of this season. From Week 1 through Week 8, Ficken averaged a putrid 2.2 fantasy points, never scoring more than six points in a single game.

However, since then Ficken has exploded, ranking as the fifth-highest scoring kicker in the league since the halfway point of the season, backed by five 10+ point performances.

Yet, despite his strong play down the stretch, you’d likely be best served looking elsewhere to close out your fantasy season. Ficken’s opponents this week, the Buffalo Bills are the stingiest team in fantasy against opposing kickers this year. The Bills allow an average of just 4.0 ppg to the position.

If there’s one semi-positive outlook on Ficken’s prospects this week it would be that Buffalo allowed 12 fantasy points to the Nick Folk a week ago. Although, that happens to be the only double-digit performance that the Bills have allowed to a kicker all season long.

Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kickers TEAM Opp. 1 Wil Lutz NO @ CAR 2 Matt Gay TB vs. ATL 3 Younghoe Koo ATL @ TB 4 Harrison Butker KC vs. LAC 5 Greg Zuerlein LAR vs. ARI 6 Nick Folk NE vs. MIA 7 Jake Elliott PHI @ NYG 8 Austin Seibert CLE @ CIN 9 Kai Forbath DAL vs. WAS 10 Chase McLaughlin IND @ JAC 11 Robbie Gould SF @ SEA 12 Daniel Carlson OAK @ DEN 13 Randy Bullock CIN vs. CLE 14 Zane Gonzalez ARI @ LAR 15 Stephen Hauschka BUF vs. NYJ 16 Dan Bailey MIN vs. CHI 17 Matt Prater DET vs. GB 18 Sam Ficken NYJ @ BUF 19 Josh Lambo JAC vs. IND 20 Joey Slye CAR vs. NO 21 Chris Boswell PIT @ BAL 22 Jason Sanders MIA @ NE 23 Dustin Hopkins WAS @ DAL 24 Justin Tucker BAL vs. PIT 25 Mason Crosby GB @ DET 26 Brandon McManus DEN vs. OAK 27 Michael Badgley LAC @ KC 28 Aldrick Rosas NYG vs. PHI 29 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. TEN 30 Eddy Pineiro CHI @ MIN 31 Greg Joseph TEN @ HOU 32 Jason Myers SEA vs. SF