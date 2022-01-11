Falcons Sign 17 Players to Futures Contracts

The Falcons are wasting no time getting their 2022 offseason roster together and on Monday, January 10 they signed 17 players to reserve/futures contracts.

15 of the players signed were previously on the team’s practice squad during the 2021 season. However, the Falcons added two new faces in former CFLers, defensive back DeAundre Alford and wide receiver Brayden Lenius.

DB Cornell Armstrong

OL Willie Beavers

OLB Quinton Bell

LB Jordan Brailford

LB Dorian Etheridge

WR Chad Hansen

RB Caleb Huntley

DB Luther Kirk

P Dom Maggio

OL Ryan Neuzil

DB Lafayette Pitts

TE John Raine

LB Rashad Smith

DE Nick Thurman

WR Austin Trammell

DB DeAundre Alford

WR/TE Brayden Lenius

One Player to Keep an Eye On

One player of the 17 to keep your eye on is wide receiver, Austin Trammell.

As an undrafted free agent, Trammell spent last preseason with the Falcons where he was ultimately beat out by Chris Rowland for a wide receiver spot and rookie Avery Williams as a kick and punt returner.

Prior to entering the league, he was a standout at Rice University, reeling in six touchdowns through just three games in 2020. He finished his career with the Rice Owls, recording 142 catches for 1,744 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was also named All-Conference USA for all four years.

Trammell was flexed to the Falcons 53-man roster twice at the end of the season. And now with the Falcons very slim at the wide receiver position, Trammell will have a shot at competing for a more prominent role in 2022.

The Falcons currently have just one receiver, Frank Darby, on their active roster that isn’t headed to free agency. That leaves Russell Gage, Tajae Sharpe, Olamide Zaccheaus and Christian Blake allowed to test the open market. No to mention the uncertain status of Calvin Ridley, who is still under contract but things don’t look like promising right now.

Falcons 2022 Opponents Outlook

While it’s way too soon for the official 2022 schedule reveal, the Falcons did go ahead and announce their opponents for next season.

They will play nine home games:

-Pittsburgh Steelers, 9-7-1

-San Francisco 49ers, 10-7

-Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 13-4

-Arizona Cardinals, 11-6

-Carolina Panthers, 5-12

-Chicago Bears, 6-11

-Cleveland Browns, 8-9

-LA Chargers, 9-8

-New Orleans Saints, 9-8

And 8 away games:

-New Orleans Saints, 9-8

-Seattle Seahawks, 7-10

-Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 13-4

-Washington Football Team, 7-10

-Baltimore Ravens, 8-9

-Carolina Panthers, 5-12

-Cincinnati Bengals, 10-7

-LA Rams, 12-5

The Falcons were able to win just one game, out of seven, at home this past year and will get two extra chances next season. However, things won’t get any easier for Atlanta as seven of the teams listed above are en route to the playoffs.

