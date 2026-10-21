Former Atlanta Falcons Player Found Dead at 37

In a piece of very somber news across the National Football League, 10-year veteran defensive lineman Allen Bailey has been found dead at the age of 37, per multiple reports.

MensJournal.com’s Xavier Sintra wrote (about Bailey’s upbringing):

“Sapelo had no youth football leagues. Bailey learned the game in pickup games with his siblings and cousins and didn’t play organized football until seventh grade. He went on to McIntosh County Academy in Darien, on the mainland, and then to the University of Miami, where he was a first-team All-ACC pick in 2009. The Chiefs drafted him in the third round in 2011.”

‘Sapelo’ refers to the small island that Allen Bailey was born on, which had no traffic lights and required a ferry to get to the mainland of the state of Georgia.

Bailey’s brother, Alford, is the one who broke the sad news of his death, and as of now, it’s thought to be natural causes that took the longtime Kansas City Chiefs player away on October 20.

He died in his home in Florida.

Looking Back on Allen Bailey’s NFL Career

Allen Baily was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Chiefs, during which he recorded 19.5 sacks in 102 total games.

With the Falcons (2019 to 2020), Bailey played in 31 games and logged 2.5 sacks, 41 total tackles, and six tackles for loss.

Known mostly as a Kansas City Chiefs DL, Bailey decided to return home-ish to his home state of Georgia to join the Falcons for the last two seasons of his career.

For his entire 10-year career, Bailey logged 22 total sacks, 40 TFLs, and 40 QB hits.

To play in the NFL for 10 seasons is an incredibly high honor, and one that Bailey should be remembered for in his posthumous state.

This story will be updated with any further information regarding the passing of Allen Bailey.