Falcons Getting Close to Return of $81 Million Star

The Atlanta Falcons are currently on a two-game losing streak after losing their latest game to the Chicago Bears.

It was a game in which Caleb Williams showed no signs of rust throwing for 305 yards, completing his 12 passes against Atlanta.

As you can see, the Atlanta secondary struggled mightily.

The good news for the Falcons is that A.J. Terrell, who has been sidelined with a groin injury, is nearing a return to the field.

“Terrell injured his groin early during Atlanta’s Week 2 loss to the Carolina Panthers,” Will McFadden wrote in an Atlanta Falcons article. “In his absence, C.J. Henderson stepped up at outside cornerback opposite Mike Hughes. Henderson, however, sustained his own groin injury in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.”

A.J. Terrell Returns to Practice

C.J. Henderson has done a good job filling the shoes of Atlanta’s top corner. Now that Henderson has been injured, Atlanta’s star cornerback made a return to practice Wednesday.

“Cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. will practice Wednesday for the Atlanta Falcons after spending the previous four games on injured reserve due to a groin injury he sustained in Week 2,” McFadden wrote.

“His return to practice begins the 21-day window during which the Falcons must add him to their active roster. If the Falcons do not sign Terrell to their 53-man roster during that 21-day period, he will revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the season. The former first-round draft pick has started 95 games in his career for the Falcons. Last season, Terrell had 12 pass defenses and a pair of forced fumbles, each of which was his second-highest total in a season.”

Getting A.J. Terrell back would be timely for this football team especially with the struggles on the defensive side of the ball.

Falcons Need to Start Faster

Kevin Stefanski made it a focal point to start out fast against the Chicago Bears and it backfired.

Though Stefanski made it a focal point to start fast, as expected, he was not pleased with how the team started. It’s one thing to talk about it, it’s another thing to actually put it out on the field.

“I’m obviously proud of how we continue to fight, but to start like we started is really, really disappointing,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game. “That’s something we talked at length about, and we talked at length about starting fast in this ballgame, and we did not.”

“We’ve got to get that fixed because we just put ourselves in the hole. Disappointed. I’ll have to look at how we start and make sure that we are putting our guys in position, but we will own that one, and we will move on.”