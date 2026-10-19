Falcons’ Kendal Daniels New Injury Update Brings Incredible News

The Atlanta Falcons may have feared terrible outcomes when Kendal Daniels was laying on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf on Sunday.

But by Monday, the news has already improved in a major way. Kevin Stefanski’s update to reporters on Daniels feels like just about the best possible scenario given the circumstances.

About 24 hours before Stefanski held his Monday press conference, Daniels was laying on his home field, needing his jersey top cut off so his pads could be removed and he could be properly immobilized on a back board to be carted away.

He was then taken to a local hospital, and while the Falcons had shared that he was able to move his extremities, it was the kind of sequence that certainly can take the wind out of the sails of an entire team.

But after Sunday’s game, it was reported that Daniels made it back to the Atlanta locker room and was walking under his own power.

And on Monday, Stefanski had more good to say.

Kendal Daniels New Injury Update

Stefanski was asked about Daniels in his Monday media availability and gave the kind of news that everyone would’ve been hoping to hear.

“All positive news on Kendal Daniels,” Stefanski said, via The Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “He’s here (in the building Monday). Feel very, very fortunate that he got the treatment he got, and we feel very good about how he is.”

The rookie linebacker was having the best game of his career on Sunday before he got hurt. He had seven tackles with a lot of football left to play.

That all seemed to change in a hurry.

Yet in the Kendall post referenced above, he also noted that there is “no word yet on (Daniels’) availability for Sunday.” The fact that there’s even a bit of possibility of Daniels returning to play at some point speaks to the fortunate outcome of his injury. It could’ve been a lot worse.

What Happened to Kendal Daniels?

Daniels sustained an apparent neck injury while attempting to make a tackle.

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland had the ball, and Daniels went low to bring him down. That resulted in Daniels’ facemask getting smashed into by the right knee of Loveland.

The contact sent Daniels’ head backward, and it resulted in him down on the ground unable to move.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. did share Sunday that Daniels spoke to his teammates before leaving the field, wanting them to pull off a comeback win. Atlanta didn’t do that, but they’re likely just glad that Daniels is OK.