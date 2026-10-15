Buffalo Bills Star Josh Allen Lands Big Topps Announcement Amid Historic Start

Josh Allen has spent the opening weeks of the 2026 NFL season finding new ways to make history. Now, the Buffalo Bills quarterback has another honor to add to his growing list.

Topps announced that Allen will be the cover athlete for 2026 Topps Chrome Football, revealing packaging featuring the Bills star in his familiar No. 17 jersey.

“OFFICIAL: Josh Allen is the COVER ATHLETE for Topps Chrome Football,” the company’s Topps Touchdown account announced on Instagram.

The announcement comes as Allen leads Buffalo through a 4-1 start and continues one of the most productive stretches of his career, particularly on the ground.

Josh Allen Makes History as Bills Start Season 4-1

Allen’s latest recognition arrives just days after a remarkable performance against the Los Angeles Rams on October 12.

The 30-year-old quarterback rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown while adding 210 passing yards and another score in Buffalo’s 37-34 overtime victory.

That performance also gave Allen a place in the NFL record books.

By scoring on the ground against Los Angeles, Allen became the first quarterback in league history to record a rushing touchdown in each of his team’s first five games of a season.

Through five contests, Allen has completed 91 of 138 passes for 1,249 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He has added 239 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 43 carries.

Those numbers give Allen 15 combined touchdowns through five games, with his rushing production providing a particularly dangerous element to Buffalo’s offense.

His latest outing against the Rams was also historic for another reason. Allen became the first NFL player to throw for more than 200 yards on 20 or fewer passing attempts while rushing for more than 100 yards on 10 or fewer carries in the same game.

Buffalo will look to build on its 4-1 record when it faces the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18.

Josh Allen Takes Over Topps Chrome Football Cover

Allen’s selection represents another notable moment in Topps’ return to officially licensed NFL trading cards.

In April 2026, Fanatics Collectibles announced a multiyear licensing agreement with the NFL and NFL Players Association, bringing Topps back into the officially licensed football card market after a lengthy absence.

The 2025 Topps Chrome Football release marked the brand’s return after a decade, with young quarterbacks Cam Ward and Drake Maye featured as its cover athletes.

Allen’s appearance on the 2026 packaging shifts that spotlight to one of the league’s most established stars.

The revealed box prominently features Allen preparing to throw, with the Topps Chrome logo and Bills colors across the packaging. It also advertises one autograph per box.

For collectors, the cover announcement is separate from confirmation of Allen’s specific cards in the product. His inclusion as a cover athlete does not by itself establish which autographs, inserts or rare parallels featuring him will appear on the final checklist.

The Bills quarterback is already a recognizable figure in the trading card hobby. Earlier this year, Allen also received a special Topps-produced card as part of his Madden NFL 27 99 Club recognition.

Now, with the Bills chasing another postseason run and Allen adding historic performances to his résumé, he will also be the face of one of football’s most recognizable trading card brands.