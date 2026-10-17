Topps Announces Major Change to 2026 Chrome Football

Topps is making a major change to its upcoming 2026 Topps Chrome Football release, and the decision could have significant implications for collectors who buy, sell and hold sealed sports card products.

The company announced that all Mega Boxes purchased directly through its website during the October 19 pre-order will ship without their factory plastic seals.

The move is designed to discourage scalping and give more collectors access to products at retail prices. However, it also raises an uncomfortable question for collectors: What happens to the value and trust associated with a sealed box when the manufacturer removes the seal itself?

Topps Confirms 2026 Chrome Football Mega Boxes Will Ship Unsealed

In an October 16 announcement on its Topps Touchdown Instagram account, the company confirmed it was reviving a policy previously tested with basketball cards.

“Following an initial test earlier this year, we’re bringing back unsealed Mega Boxes for 2026 Topps Chrome Football,” the company announced.

Topps explained that the factory plastic seals will be completely removed from Mega Boxes purchased through its website during Monday’s pre-order, but the cards and contents inside will remain untouched.

“This initiative is part of our ongoing effort to give more collectors the opportunity to purchase products at retail price,” Topps added.

The policy follows a similar experiment involving 2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Basketball Mega Boxes in July.

That initial test followed intense demand for the basketball product, with sealed boxes appearing on secondary marketplaces at prices well above retail.

Topps’ approach targets a familiar problem in the hobby: Buyers purchasing high-demand products primarily to flip them rather than open them.

Removing the factory seal makes those boxes less attractive to buyers seeking the security and collectible value associated with untouched, factory-sealed products.

Topps Decision Raises Questions About Reselling and Tampering

While removing factory seals may discourage immediate resale, the decision also creates concerns for collectors who purchase boxes on the secondary market.

A factory seal provides a recognizable indication that a product has not been opened. Without it, buyers have less assurance about whether a box’s contents have been disturbed after leaving Topps.

That distinction is particularly important for collectors purchasing from third-party sellers rather than directly from the manufacturer.

One Instagram user raised the possibility of unscrupulous sellers opening packs, removing desirable cards and repackaging the remaining contents into boxes that would appear similar to those shipped by Topps.

The comment reflects a potential vulnerability rather than a confirmed case of tampering.

For collectors purchasing directly from Topps, the company’s announcement provides assurance that the cards and contents will remain untouched before shipment.

For anyone intending to hold Mega Boxes as a sealed investment, however, the policy changes the proposition considerably. A box without its original factory wrapping may not command the same confidence or resale premium as a conventional factory-sealed product.

Topps has not established that the policy will eliminate scalping or prevent aftermarket price increases.

When Do 2026 Topps Chrome Football Pre-Orders Begin?

The 2026 Topps Chrome Football pre-order opens Monday, October 19, at 1 p.m. ET.

According to the official Topps release page, Hobby Boxes, Jumbo Boxes and Hobby cases will be offered through EQL, while Mega, Value and Hanger Boxes will be available directly through Topps.com while supplies last.

The upcoming release features Chrome Rookie Cards of Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson and Caleb Downs.

Veteran stars including Josh Allen, CeeDee Lamb, Jahmyr Gibbs and Myles Garrett are also part of the product lineup.

Collectors can chase returning inserts such as Helix, Ultra Violet and Radiating Rookies, alongside Game Genies, Kaiju and several additional designs. The Mega Box packaging also advertises exclusive X-Fractor parallels.

Topps has not yet announced a standard product release date on its official Chrome Football landing page.

For collectors hoping to open boxes at retail prices, the October 19 pre-order offers an opportunity to purchase directly from the manufacturer.

For those hoping to keep their Mega Boxes factory-sealed, Topps has already made that decision for them.