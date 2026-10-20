Topps Announces Ultra-Rare LeBron James 1-of-1 Trading Cards for Historic NBA Season

Sports card collectors will have another opportunity to chase a piece of LeBron James history during the 2026-27 NBA season.

Topps announced Tuesday, October 20, that James will wear a special commemorative jersey patch throughout his record-setting 24th NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers. The patches will be removed after each game, with select examples incorporated into ultra-rare, one-of-one trading cards.

The announcement introduces a new series of game-worn collectibles tied to one of basketball’s greatest careers. It also arrives just hours before James is scheduled to make his 76ers regular-season debut against the New York Knicks.

Topps has not announced which products will contain the patches or when the cards will become available.

What Is LeBron James 24 Patch For?

The commemorative patch celebrates James becoming the first player in NBA history to play 24 seasons.

The design features the number 24 prominently displayed beneath an “NBA Seasons” banner, with a silhouette of James performing his signature chalk toss.

James previously established the NBA longevity record when he began his 23rd season with the Los Angeles Lakers. His return for the 2026-27 campaign extends that mark even further.

The 41-year-old is also the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and enters his first season in Philadelphia with 1,622 regular-season appearances, another league record.

Unlike a conventional jersey patch commemorating an anniversary or championship, these patches will eventually become part of officially produced trading cards.

Topps has confirmed that select examples will be used in one-of-one cards, meaning no two copies of a particular card will be identical. However, the company has not specified how many total cards will be produced or whether individual patches will be associated with particular games.

LeBron James Previously Wore a Special Patch for His 23rd Season

This is not the first time Topps has turned James’ record-breaking longevity into a collectible.

On January 12, 2026, Topps announced a similar initiative celebrating his 23rd NBA season. James began wearing that patch during a Lakers game against the Sacramento Kings, the franchise he faced in his NBA debut on October 29, 2003.

The Lakers’ equipment manager would remove the patch after games, date it and send it to Topps’ production facility in Dallas for authentication and eventual inclusion in trading cards.

The new initiative follows the same general concept, but with an important difference for collectors: These patches will commemorate James’ first season wearing a Philadelphia 76ers uniform.

That creates distinct collectibles from two consecutive record-setting seasons with two different franchises.

LeBron James’ First 76ers Topps Card Already Broke a Record

There is already evidence of extraordinary collector interest in James’ latest chapter.

Following his move to Philadelphia in July, Topps released a special NBA Topps NOW card celebrating his decision to return for a 24th season.

According to Topps, the release generated a print run of 211,627 copies, establishing a new NBA Topps NOW record and ranking as the fifth-largest print run across the company’s entire Topps NOW program.

The release also included rare numbered parallels and a one-of-one autographed FoilFractor, providing collectors with a high-end chase alongside the widely available base card.

The new jersey patches introduce another dimension to the market.

While numbered parallels derive their scarcity from production limits, these cards will contain material physically worn by James during his historic 24th season.

Topps has not disclosed whether the cards will feature autographs, which products will house them or how many patches will ultimately enter circulation. Until those details are confirmed, collectors cannot determine how difficult the chase will be.

But James’ first Philadelphia Topps NOW release demonstrated the demand. Now, with his 76ers debut approaching, Topps is preparing to turn individual pieces of his historic season into one-of-a-kind collectibles.