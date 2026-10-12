Fernando Mendoza’s Raiders Debut Sparks Major Topps Announcement

Fernando Mendoza’s first NFL appearance lasted just 10 snaps. The piece of his jersey that commemorates it will eventually become a one-of-one autographed trading card.

Topps confirmed Sunday, October 11, that the Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback’s NFL Debut Patch will be removed from his game-worn jersey and embedded into an exclusive autograph card.

The announcement followed Mendoza’s professional debut in the Raiders’ 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots, giving collectors their first look at what could become one of the biggest football card chases of the 2026 rookie class.

The 2026 No. 1 overall draft pick entered the game with 6:06 remaining in the fourth quarter, replacing veteran starter Kirk Cousins. Mendoza completed six of eight passes for 48 yards, adding three rushing yards on his only carry.

For Topps, it was the moment the company had been waiting for since announcing its NFL Debut Patch initiative in August.

Fernando Mendoza’s NFL Debut Creates Rare Topps Autograph Card

On October 11, Topps shared video footage of Mendoza wearing his special NFL Debut Patch during the Patriots game.

“The game-used Debut Patch from Fernando’s jersey will be placed inside a 1-of-1 autograph card,” Topps announced on X.

The company also shared footage on Instagram, highlighting Mendoza’s debut and confirming plans to turn the patch into a trading card.

Unlike a conventional rookie patch autograph, which may feature memorabilia not associated with a specific NFL game, Mendoza’s Debut Patch will be directly tied to his first regular-season appearance.

That distinction matters in a hobby where provenance, scarcity and historical significance can dramatically affect collector demand.

The card will feature an authentic piece of Mendoza’s debut jersey alongside his autograph, with only one copy produced.

Under the program announced by Topps in August, NFL Debut Patch cards are scheduled to appear in sealed trading card products in 2027. Topps has not specified which product will contain Mendoza’s card.

Fernando Mendoza Card Joins a Hobby With a Million-Dollar Precedent

The NFL Debut Patch program follows a similar initiative in Major League Baseball that has already produced some extraordinary sales.

The most prominent example is Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.

His one-of-one 2024 Topps Chrome Update MLB Rookie Debut Patch Autograph sold for $1.11 million at a Fanatics Collect auction in March 2025.

That card featured the patch Skenes wore during his first major league appearance, creating a direct connection between the collectible and a significant moment in his career.

Mendoza presents an intriguing comparison.

The former Indiana quarterback won the 2025 Heisman Trophy before becoming the first overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. Quarterbacks also occupy a particularly prominent position in the modern football card market, where elite rookie autographs routinely attract significant attention.

Mendoza already has multiple one-of-one autograph cards in circulation. Topps highlighted two from its 2026 Flagship Football release in August, including a Rookie Real One Autographs FoilFractor and a FoilFractor rookie patch autograph featuring a Nike Swoosh.

His NFL Debut Patch autograph will be different.

Although other one-of-one Mendoza cards exist, none can replicate the patch associated with his first regular-season NFL game.

That does not guarantee a seven-figure valuation comparable to Skenes. Mendoza’s eventual performance, collector demand and the card’s release circumstances will all influence its market value.

Raiders QB Mendoza Makes Strong First Impression Against Patriots

Mendoza’s NFL debut was brief, but he showed some encouraging signs during his lone offensive possession.

The rookie completed 75% of his passes, producing 48 yards without an interception or sack. His longest completion went for 16 yards to wide receiver Tre Tucker.

The Raiders advanced from their own 35-yard line to the Patriots’ 14 before Mendoza came up short on a fourth-down scramble.

Following the game, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak explained that the decision to insert Mendoza was intended to give the rookie valuable experience.

“Just wanted to get him some exposure,” Kubiak said, according to the Raiders’ official website. “All reps are valuable. Very important for him.”

Kubiak has maintained his commitment to Cousins as the starting quarterback, meaning Mendoza’s next opportunity remains uncertain.

For collectors, however, the rookie has already reached one milestone that cannot happen twice.

Mendoza’s first NFL game is officially in the books, and a piece of the jersey he wore that afternoon is headed for a one-of-one Topps autograph card.