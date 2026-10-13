Panini Announces 3 New NWSL Trading Card Sets Featuring Major Chase Inserts

Panini America is bringing some of the sports card hobby’s most recognizable chase cards to women’s professional soccer, announcing three new National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) trading card sets on Tuesday, October 13.

The company unveiled 2026 NWSL Prizm Black, 2026 Donruss Optic NWSL and 2026 NWSL Crown Royale, expanding its growing portfolio of women’s sports collectibles.

For collectors, the announcement comes with a familiar lineup of highly sought-after inserts, including Kaboom!, Downtown, Color Blast, Stained Glass and Manga cards.

The releases follow Panini’s inaugural 2026 Donruss NWSL Soccer collection and represent another step in the company’s multi-year agreement as the exclusive trading card partner of the NWSL and NWSL Players Association.

Panini Bringing Kaboom!, Downtown and Color Blast Cards to NWSL

Each of Panini’s three new products offers collectors a different assortment of inserts, autographs and parallels.

The 2026 Prizm Black NWSL release will introduce Color Blast, Stained Glass and Manga inserts, three recognizable designs from Panini’s established trading card brands.

Each Prizm Black hobby box contains 10 packs of five cards, with an average of two autographs, 20 Prizm cards and 10 inserts.

Meanwhile, 2026 Donruss Optic NWSL features a 200-card base set alongside Downtown, Night Moves, Tunnel Vision, Net Marvels and Pitch Queens inserts. The product also introduces Kismet, a new case-hit insert.

Donruss Optic hobby boxes will feature three autograph or memorabilia cards, 16 inserts, four numbered parallels, 12 additional parallels and 16 Rated Rookies, on average.

First Off The Line boxes offer the same configuration, plus an exclusive parallel. Panini’s product listing identifies that additional card as a Pink Shimmer parallel numbered to just three.

The third release, 2026 NWSL Crown Royale, brings the Kaboom! insert to the league’s trading card lineup.

Each Crown Royale hobby box contains one autograph, two memorabilia cards, two base parallels and one insert.

When Will Panini’s New NWSL Trading Cards Be Released?

Panini announced that all three collections will be available this fall through Target, Walmart, hobby shops and other major retailers, along with its official website.

Retailer DA Card World currently lists the following anticipated release dates:

2026 Donruss Optic NWSL: October 14, 2026

2026 NWSL Crown Royale: October 28, 2026

2026 NWSL Prizm Black: November 20, 2026

Those dates are retailer projections and remain subject to change.

Panini’s Donruss Optic product information identifies NWSL stars such as Trinity Rodman, Marta, Sophia Wilson, Temwa Chawinga, Kenza Dali and Riley Tiernan among the featured athletes.

The company will also continue producing Panini Instant NWSL cards commemorating notable moments throughout the season.

Panini Expands Investment in Women’s Sports Trading Cards

The three releases arrive during the first season of Panini’s exclusive NWSL trading card partnership, building on the company’s existing presence in women’s basketball and other professional sports.

Panini already holds licensing agreements involving the WNBA and WNBA Players Association, as well as the Unrivaled women’s basketball league.

The NWSL expansion adds another major women’s professional league to its collectibles portfolio.

“We are proud and excited to be offering our initial NWSL trading card sets, celebrating the league’s outstanding athletes and clubs,” Jason Howarth, Panini America’s senior vice president of marketing and athlete relations, said in the company’s October 13 announcement.

Howarth also indicated that Panini intends to continue expanding its offerings through the NWSL partnership.

For collectors, the introduction of familiar chase inserts across three separate product lines gives NWSL cards a greater presence in the broader hobby, with products targeting collectors of autographs, memorabilia, numbered parallels and rare inserts.

Whether those cards achieve the secondary-market demand associated with established stars in other sports remains to be seen, but Panini is providing NWSL collectors with some of its most recognizable card designs.