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Auburn-Mississippi State Game Time Changed in Final Decision

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AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 7: Head coach Alex Golesh of the Auburn Tigers greets fans after an NCAA football game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Stew Milne/Getty Images)

Auburn and Mississippi State will play on Saturday in a strong SEC football clash between two intriguing programs.

The game won’t have the kickoff time anyone expected, though, after the FAA nationwide ground stop on Friday changed all sorts of things around the world of college football.

The Tigers and Bulldogs had to wait out most of Friday to understand what the final implications would be for their game on Saturday.

We now know the full scoop, and here’s what you need to know.

What Time is Auburn-Mississippi State Game Kickoff?

GettyAUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 7: Kicker Alex McPherson #38 of the Auburn Tigers watches his game-winning field goal during the second half of an NCAA football game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Stew Milne/Getty Images)

The Auburn and Mississippi State game will now kick off at 4:15 p.m. ET, which is 3:15 p.m. CT, on Saturday in Starkville.

It was originally scheduled for a 12 noon ET, 11 a.m. CT kickoff.

So the game was moved back more than four hours to accommodate the changes that were a result of Friday’s nationwide situation.

Why Did Auburn-Mississippi State Game Time Move?

GettySTARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI – NOVEMBER 7: Mississippi State Bulldogs fans cheer during the third quarter of the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Davis Wade Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

The kickoff time between Auburn and Mississippi State was moved due to the FAA nationwide ground stop.

Planes were unable to fly anywhere in the country for most of Friday, which impacted travel plans for a number of teams across the sports world.

Saturday’s game is being played in Starkville, so Mississippi State could stay put. Auburn had to fly there from Alabama, though, which created an issue.

Seemingly, the Tigers hadn’t yet flown before the ground stop, meaning they didn’t know until late Friday if they’d even be able to take off.

The SEC moved a few different games, including this one. Evidently, Auburn was able to get to Starkville eventually, but the game being moved back four hours and 15 minutes helps make it a little more fair for the road team that spent its Friday unsure of when it would actually get to travel to its destination.

It could be worse — the Ole Miss-Oklahoma game has been moved to Sunday, because the Rebels’ charter couldn’t fly until Saturday afternoon after being delayed.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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