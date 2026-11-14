Auburn-Mississippi State Game Time Changed in Final Decision

Auburn and Mississippi State will play on Saturday in a strong SEC football clash between two intriguing programs.

The game won’t have the kickoff time anyone expected, though, after the FAA nationwide ground stop on Friday changed all sorts of things around the world of college football.

The Tigers and Bulldogs had to wait out most of Friday to understand what the final implications would be for their game on Saturday.

We now know the full scoop, and here’s what you need to know.

What Time is Auburn-Mississippi State Game Kickoff?

The Auburn and Mississippi State game will now kick off at 4:15 p.m. ET, which is 3:15 p.m. CT, on Saturday in Starkville.

It was originally scheduled for a 12 noon ET, 11 a.m. CT kickoff.

So the game was moved back more than four hours to accommodate the changes that were a result of Friday’s nationwide situation.

Why Did Auburn-Mississippi State Game Time Move?

The kickoff time between Auburn and Mississippi State was moved due to the FAA nationwide ground stop.

Planes were unable to fly anywhere in the country for most of Friday, which impacted travel plans for a number of teams across the sports world.

Saturday’s game is being played in Starkville, so Mississippi State could stay put. Auburn had to fly there from Alabama, though, which created an issue.

Seemingly, the Tigers hadn’t yet flown before the ground stop, meaning they didn’t know until late Friday if they’d even be able to take off.

The SEC moved a few different games, including this one. Evidently, Auburn was able to get to Starkville eventually, but the game being moved back four hours and 15 minutes helps make it a little more fair for the road team that spent its Friday unsure of when it would actually get to travel to its destination.

It could be worse — the Ole Miss-Oklahoma game has been moved to Sunday, because the Rebels’ charter couldn’t fly until Saturday afternoon after being delayed.