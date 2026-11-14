Ole Miss-Oklahoma Game Postponed: Why, and When New Time is in Rare Sunday Decision

The Ole Miss Rebels were scheduled to play the Oklahoma Sooners in a fun SEC football clash on Saturday.

It’s been postponed and will no longer be played on Saturday but rather at a new time on Sunday.

It’s quite the rare decision, and it’s something with plenty of implications that hasn’t made everyone happy.

Here’s what you need to know.

Why Ole Miss-Oklahoma Game Was Postponed

The Ole Miss-Oklahoma football game was postponed from Saturday to Sunday due to the FAA nationwide ground stop.

The SEC announced Friday night that the game was being moved.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.

Ole Miss hadn’t left for Norman before the ground stop went into effect.

And then, according to the SEC’s statement, the charter that Ole Miss was taking couldn’t accommodate a flight late on Friday. The Rebels were now unable to fly to Norman until Saturday afternoon.

Clearly, from the Ole Miss perspective, that required a moved game time.

Oklahoma wasn’t happy.

“Put simply, this decision isn’t fair to our athletes, our institution, or to Sooner Nation. But we’ve been given no other choice,” Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny said in the statement. “We are obligated to play the game when directed, but we remain steadfast in our belief that the wrong outcome was reached this evening.”

When is Game Time for Ole Miss-Oklahoma?

The Ole Miss-Oklahoma football game will now be played on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. ET (12 noon Central).

It’s incredibly rare for a college football game to be played on a Sunday during NFL season, but because of the Rebels’ inability to get to Norman in reasonable time to play their scheduled Saturday game, the SEC made this decision.

“We were told that Ole Miss explored every avenue to travel to Norman and play on Saturday as planned,” Denny said in his statement. “But, unlike every other team traveling for competition tomorrow, they were unable to find a solution. After multiple conversations with the league office, Commissioner Sankey informed us of his decision to move our game to Sunday, over our strong objection.”

Ole Miss is coming off a 42-7 loss to Georgia, while Oklahoma is coming off a 23-7 win over Florida.