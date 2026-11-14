WVU Football Gets Last-Minute News on Kickoff Change vs. Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers have a late change to their Saturday schedule, and fans heading to Morgantown need to know about it. The home game against Kansas will now kick off at 3:30 p.m. EST instead of 5:30. That takes two hours out of whatever plans fans had before the game.

For anyone who mapped out the drive, planned a tailgate or told friends when to turn on the television, it is time to adjust. The game is still Saturday, Nov. 14, at Milan Puskar Stadium. It is just getting started earlier than expected.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the change, and The Associated Press reported that the Big 12 announced the decision late Friday. The move came amid nationwide flight disruptions affecting teams across sports. The conference said Kansas had arrived with enough time to play at the earlier kickoff.

West Virginia Fans Have New Kickoff Time

A two-hour change might not sound like much until you are the person driving to get there. Fans who thought they had most of the afternoon to work with suddenly have a tighter schedule. Nobody wants to be sitting in traffic when the Mountaineers are taking the field.

The original 5:30 kickoff had already appeared in university announcements, so there will be some confusion. Fans checking an older article or a saved schedule could still see that time. The number to remember now is 3:30 p.m. EST.

The earlier announcement also listed ESPNU as the television destination. Supporters watching from home should check their updated listings as the revised time works its way through schedules. Fans attending should watch for any additional university updates about parking, stadium entry and pregame activities.

Saturday was already set to include Heroes Day and Mountaineer Week. Those events give the home crowd plenty to look forward to beyond the matchup. But fans should check for revised arrangements rather than assume everything surrounding the game simply moves forward two hours.

Mountaineers Have Business to Handle Against Kansas

Once kickoff arrives, West Virginia has an opportunity it needs to take seriously. The Mountaineers enter at 5-4 overall and 2-4 in Big 12 play, with a chance to reach six wins. Kansas comes in at 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the conference.

That is a game West Virginia fans will expect their team to find a way to win at home. Kansas still presents an opponent that has to be beaten on the field. An earlier kickoff does nothing to change that assignment.

For now, though, the immediate concern is making sure everyone has the right time. Set the plans for 3:30, tell whoever is coming with you and get ready for Kansas. Saturday just got started a little sooner.