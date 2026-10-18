BYU’s Bear Bachmeier Accuses Notre Dame of Disrespecting Family After Upset

The BYU Cougars had plenty to celebrate after beating No. 2 Notre Dame on Saturday night. For quarterback Bear Bachmeier, however, the 28-24 upset was about more than knocking off one of college football’s biggest names.

Bachmeier accounted for all four BYU touchdowns, including the game-winning pass with less than two minutes remaining. Afterward, he revealed that his history with the Fighting Irish made the result particularly personal.

And apparently, he hasn’t forgotten what happened during his high school recruitment.

BYU’s Bear Bachmeier Accuses Notre Dame of Disrespecting Family

Bachmeier didn’t offer a detailed account of his issues with Notre Dame, but his postgame comments left little doubt that he had been carrying a grudge into Saturday’s matchup.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Bachmeier said Notre Dame “disrespected me and my family pretty badly” when he was in high school. He added that “there are some receipts kept.”

When asked for more details, the BYU quarterback declined to explain what he meant.

“I wasn’t going to lose to those guys tonight,” Bachmeier said.

The comments add an interesting layer to a matchup that already carried major stakes. No. 8 BYU entered undefeated, facing a Notre Dame team that hadn’t lost through six games and was hoping to remain in the national championship conversation.

Bachmeier made sure the Cougars had their chance to finish the job. With Notre Dame leading 24-21 late in the fourth quarter, he guided BYU on a 10-play, 55-yard drive, finding Walker Lyons for a 6-yard touchdown with 1:47 remaining.

The Irish reached the BYU 7-yard line on their final possession but couldn’t connect on a last-second throw into the end zone.

Bachmeier had already scored on runs of 5 and 1 yards, and caught a 15-yard touchdown on a trick play. The winning throw to Lyons completed a night in which he scored in three different ways.

Bear Bachmeier’s Notre Dame Recruiting History Adds Context

There is a documented connection between Bachmeier’s family and Notre Dame, although it doesn’t establish what led to his accusation.

Notre Dame offered Bachmeier a scholarship in July 2023, when he was a highly recruited quarterback at Murrieta Valley High School in California. The offer carried particular meaning because his late grandfather was a lifelong Fighting Irish fan.

In a 2023 interview with Irish Breakdown’s Ryan Roberts, Bachmeier said he received the news while visiting his grandmother. He described the moment as “truly special” and praised Notre Dame’s winning tradition.

Just days before the matchup, Bachmeier acknowledged to Deseret News’ Jay Drew that Notre Dame had recruited him. He gave no indication then of what he would say following Saturday’s victory.

But his recruitment ultimately went another direction. As detailed by Blue & Gold Illustrated’s Eric Hansen, Notre Dame secured a commitment from Deuce Knight in September 2023. Knight later flipped to Auburn, while Bachmeier committed to Stanford in February 2024.

Bachmeier transferred to BYU in 2025 without playing a game at Stanford, joining his brother Tiger in Provo. He has since developed into the Cougars’ starting quarterback.

Saturday’s performance showed why Notre Dame once wanted him. Bachmeier completed 23 of 36 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 45 yards and two scores and even caught a touchdown pass.

BYU improved to 6-0, while Notre Dame dropped to 6-1. Whether Bachmeier ever explains those alleged recruiting slights remains to be seen. For now, he got his chance to face the program that once pursued him, and he made the most of it.