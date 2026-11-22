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Clemson football players made their loyalty to head coach Dabo Swinney impossible to miss Friday night—both on the scoreboard and on the sideline. Following the Tigers’ 20-10 road upset over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium, Clemson players found a fan-made cardboard sign and hoisted it into the November night. Its message was simple: “Support Swinney.” […]

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