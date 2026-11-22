Clemson football players made their loyalty to head coach Dabo Swinney impossible to miss Friday night—both on the scoreboard and on the sideline.
Following the Tigers’ 20-10 road upset over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium, Clemson players found a fan-made cardboard sign and hoisted it into the November night. Its message was simple: “Support Swinney.”
The gesture doubled as a 57th birthday gift for Swinney and capped a turbulent week for the program. Clemson (7-4, 5-3 ACC) entered the matchup under heavy scrutiny after a 20-6 home loss to Georgia Tech the previous Saturday, followed by Swinney’s Tuesday press conference in which he defended his program and record while predicting another national championship by 2031.
The public show of backing began three days before kickoff, when cornerback Ashton Hampton—currently projected as a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft—stepped to the podium at the Smart Family Media Center on Tuesday to push back against outside noise.
“At the end of the day, I get tired of people disrespecting Coach Swinney because he’s done so much for this program and everything, all the players in here,” Hampton said. “And people just continue to disrespect him and not know the person, who he is, the character that he has. And at the end of the day, I just get annoyed because like you can’t really go back and forth with people like that. It’s definitely very frustrating to hear people say all that type of stuff and just you might see some online. You just got to keep scrolling.”
After Friday’s victory, quarterback Chris Denson said Hampton’s words echoed the sentiment throughout the Clemson locker room.
“It definitely meant a lot,” quarterback Chris Denson said after the win. “Today was also (Swinney’s) birthday too, so good win on his birthday. But yeah, a lot of people have been talking bad about him this year and Ashton’s interview last week and he stepped up for Coach Swinney and I think everybody on the team felt that. If everyone had a mic in front of them, they would all say the same thing about Coach Swinney. But yeah, I love that guy to death.”
Junior kicker Nolan Hauser offered an equally emotional endorsement. Eight months earlier, Swinney had publicly challenged Hauser’s focus over a microphone in front of the crowd at the Tigers’ annual Orange & White Spring Game, making a joke about Spring Break. On Friday night, Hauser drilled two field goals to become the ACC’s single-season record holder with 31 made field goals, tying the FBS record while leading the nation in attempts, percentage and makes.
“It means so much to me because Coach Swinney has poured so much into me, not only as a football player, but as a man as well and sometimes you just see him as a coach but we’re all like his kids in there. I think anybody on this team would die for that man,” Hauser said. “I love him so much.
“The amount of work, the amount of the times he’s yelled at me after practice and got on me and pushed me and challenged me is something that I’m forever grateful for. And he means so much to me and it’s cool to see him get this win on his birthday.”
Quarterback Trent Pearman, a former Little League baseball player under Swinney who guided Clemson to its seventh win of the season in his first collegiate career start, also credited the coaching staff and dedicated his team’s effort to everyone backing the program.
“To the coaches, to the fans, everyone that cares about this, it means a lot to a lot of people and just know that there’s a team in there fighting for everyone,” Pearman said. “We’re fighting for coaches, fans, players, seniors. It means a lot and we love y’all and go Tigers.”
Clemson Players Send Unmistakable Message to Dabo Swinney’s Critics