Josh Pate Unloads on Clemson, Dabo Swinney’s Buyout

The Clemson Tigers are trapped in a high-stakes waiting game, and according to college football analyst Josh Pate, there is no easy financial or cultural escape route for the university or its embattled head coach, Dabo Swinney.

With a hefty, guaranteed contract acting as an impenetrable shield, the possibility of a sudden coaching change in Death Valley is essentially non-existent.

“Nobody’s going to say to Dabo, ‘Please sit down. We’re gonna have to let you go, and you are owed sixty million dollars, and we’re gonna pay that. Contractually, we’re obligated to do that,'” Pate said, breaking down the sheer magnitude of Swinney’s buyout. “I don’t think they’re gonna do that. I don’t think many schools at all are in position to pay these buyouts that they’re on the hook for.”

Unlike standard coaching contracts that might allow a university to soften the financial blow of a firing, Pate noted that Clemson has zero leverage in this scenario.

“So there is no mitigation. There’s no offset clause. There’s nothing,” Pate said. “If you fire that dude, unless he just finds it in his heart to let you off the hook, which I don’t think he will, you’re paying him that money. So no, I don’t think that will happen.”

The financial paralysis comes at a dire time for the program. As the college football landscape rapidly evolves around NIL and the transfer portal, Swinney’s resistance to modernizing his approach has drawn intense scrutiny.

“Now this is his 18th season,” Pate observed. “It is going nowhere fast.”

If a traditional firing is completely off the table, the only path to a coaching change requires an unprecedented level of self-reflection from the man in charge.

“There is always the possibility, maybe remote, but there’s always the possibility that at the end of the year, Dabo looks in the mirror and just acknowledges it’s time,” Pate suggested. “And he comes to you and he says, ‘I understand what the situation is. Let’s talk about this. I’m not letting you off the hook, but if we wanna negotiate something here, okay.'”

However, fans hoping for a mutual parting of ways shouldn’t hold their breath. According to Pate, Swinney holds all the cards and has no incentive to do the university any favors.

“Now that’s unlikely. And he does not owe you anything. He does not owe it to you to do that. He could,” Pate said. “But I think he’s got to initiate that. If Clemson comes to him and says, ‘Hey, we want to talk reduced buyout,’ he’s gonna slam the door in their face.”

The frustration for the Clemson faithful is compounded by what appears to be a bleak forecast for the immediate future.

“There’s no sign this gets better,” Pate warned. “There are plenty of signs it gets worse. There are no indications that suggest he has any regrets about how he’s handled things. If he does harbor those regrets, he is not verbalizing them.”

Inside the building, attempts to modernize the program’s staff and operations have reportedly been met with a brick wall.

“There have been a lot of reports over there that it’s kind of been presented to him,” Pate explained. “‘Maybe we need to bring new personnel people in. Maybe we need to shake this up or that up,’ and he’s just kind of… ‘We’re not doing that.’ He’s just set in his ways.”

Ultimately, the architect of Clemson’s greatest era is now standing in the way of its future, locked into a financial stalemate that leaves the university powerless.

“He is now the victim of his own standard in an era where the old way of doing things can’t meet that standard anymore,” Pate concluded. “I don’t think he’ll be fired. Not classically fired.”