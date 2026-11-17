The Florida Gators have had quite the roller coaster of a season, but they picked up a statement win on Saturday over then-No. 11 Kentucky.

And on the heels of that, they’ve made a big quarterback decision with both the rest of this season as well as the 2027 season in mind.

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall spoke to reporters on Monday, and part of his conversation involved what he hopes to do with QB Aaron Philo.

Florida Gators Make Major QB Decision

Sumrall told reporters that Philo is going to start the rest of this season, “barring something crazy.”

The decision is made in part, Sumrall said, because he wants to determine whether Philo can also be the starter next year.

“(We’d like to) be able to work through and identify, ‘OK, is our 2027 starter on this football team?'” Sumrall said on Monday. “I’d love for it to be, because then we could put the resourcing into pieces around him. We need a lot of pieces to get to become a championship team.”

Philo has split time with Tramell Jones Jr. this season.

It was Philo who got the call against Kentucky and shone brightly — he completed 16-of-24 passes for 119 yards while also running 15 times for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Philo was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

“I’m going to go out there and play my game,” Philo said after the win over Kentucky. “Definitely got to protect the ball. That’s definitely been a big focal point, and so I’m just going to go out there and cut it loose and have fun.”

Philo hasn’t won the 2027 job yet, but Sumrall is giving him a chance.

“If we can prevent from having to get a quarterback, that helps,” Sumrall said. “If we show that we don’t have what we need at quarterback, then we got to do what we got to do. But we’re currently in some spots. I don’t care. I’m not going to shy away from it. Like I said earlier, we’re about $20 million behind a few teams in this league right now in our roster. So every decision you have to make, you have to figure out how do we piece it together to make it work financially and talent wise. That’s the whole quarterback conversation.”

Aaron Philo Connection

Philo came to Florida not necessarily for Sumrall but for offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

Faulkner had been at Georgia Tech before Florida and recruited Philo to the Yellow Jackets.

When Sumrall came to Florida and hired Faulkner, it came with the added benefit of landing Philo — who now has a chance to stake a long-term claim to the Gators’ QB gig.