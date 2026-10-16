Texas now Thinking About Past 4-Star Compared to Ex-Florida National Champion

The Texas Longhorns versus Florida Gators Saturday showdown presents a redemption feel. Texas can redeem itself from losing the No. 1 spot, while Florida can snap its two game slide. But Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns now have a past four-star to think about here.

One ready to impact a critical position on the Gators. And who was once compared to a past national champion star in Gainesville.

Who Texas Likely Will Prepare for

Signs point to Aaron Philo sitting out at quarterback for this one. But Tramell Jones is lined up to reclaim starter duties, the same Jones who once got compared with past Gators star Chris Leak.

“Might lack elite physical traits compared to some of the other signal callers in the 2025 cycle, but has what it takes to emerge as a trusted distributor on Saturdays,” Andrew Ivins of 247Sports wrote in his prospect evaluation of Jones.

Jones stood at 6-feet during his high school career at Mandarin High in Jacksonville, Florida. He exploded as a junior by tossing 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Tramell Jones Once Hit Carson Beck Feat

Jones indeed put together a decorated career before playing for Billy Napier and now, Jon Sumrall.

He delivered a 3,000-yard campaign during his famed 2023 season. But that feat made Jones the Gateway Conference’s first 3,000-yard passer since Carson Beck, before he eventually committed to Georgia.

Jones, however, endured a truncated senior season that involved him dealing with what was described as a lower leg injury. Florida still honored his commitment, though.

Sumrall looks like he’ll have to roll with the experienced Jones against Texas. Meaning Jones receives a big reward for sticking through the Gators and not jumping into the transfer portal.

Texas Facing Scrutiny, Including Arch Manning

Meanwhile, the nation will find out if the Longhorns learned valuable lessons from that 27-24 loss against unranked Oklahoma.

More so how Arch Manning responds to delivering one of his worst performances ever in a highly-scrutinized college career.

The nephew of Super Bowl winning legends Peyton and Eli Manning, plus grandson of Pro Football Hall of Famer Archie, endured a two-interception outing versus the ‘Horns. But Manning tossed one costly pick that set up the walk-off Sooners field goal to win the game.

Manning has shown ebb-and-flow results in his CFB career. He arrived to Austin with a more decorated recruiting resume compared to Jones or even Philo. Plus shared the famous NFL bloodlines. But Saturday presents Manning’s own make-or-break scenario, in a game that could determine his NFL Draft stock moving forward.

So Manning and Texas are dealing with its own pressure cooking scenario. Yet Florida must lean into a past starter in the name of avoiding a stunning three-game slide following the South Carolina debacle. Florida fans will hope Jones delivers a championship feel moment just like the QB he once got compared to.