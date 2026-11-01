Florida HC Jon Sumrall Had NSFW Comments About Himself Following Georgia Loss

With Jacksonville unavailable for the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs, the two met in Atlanta on Saturday. There, Florida head coach Jon Sumrall got his first taste of the rivalry.

Almost right away, it was a disaster for Sumrall and the Gators, and by halftime it was 24-0. Worse, at one point in the second quarter, Florida had more penalty yards and yards on offense, and they’d need to make a change at quarterback.

Even with a better effort in the second half, it was a 27-8 final. With that, Sumrall and Florida fell to 5-3 on the season and 3-3 in SEC play.

Why Florida HC Jon Sumrall Had NSFW Comments About Himself

Late in the first half, the score was 17-0, and Florida was driving following a quarterback change to Tramell Jones. Getting points there, going into halftime, could’ve sparked a comeback. Then, Jones got strip sacked and the Bulldogs jumped on it.

In the excitement of the return, Sumrall picked up a personal foul. He ran onto the field and got in the way of an official. That gave Georgia an even shorter field to make it 24-0 before the half, and seemingly putting it out of reach early.

After the game, Sumrall had a colorful way for explaining what happened. All of it, of course, ended up being his fault.

“Head coach was a dumb***,” Jon Sumrall said. “I wanted to run out and make the freaking tackle. I just lost my mind and was ready to go walk out in the field – and for a second probably lost my cool.”

By the time it was all said and done, Florida did manage to have more yards on offense than in penalties. They’d wrap up with 252 total yards on offense. Of those, 198 were passing and 54 were rushing. The Gators had 8 penalties for 78 yards, 15 of which were directly Sumrall’s fault. Of course, there’s an argument to be made that penalty yards are a coaching issue.

What’s Next for Florida?

Florida will return to The Swamp next week. There, they’ll have a chance to get bowl-eligible once again. This time against the scuffling but talented Oklahoma Sooners.

Oklahoma is 4-4 on the season and 2-3 in SEC play. That includes losing two out of their last three games. It seems like a winnable game for the Gators, but Oklahoma does have the talent, especially on defense, to give Florida a hard time.

Still, a double-digit win season remains on the table for Florida. If the Gators manage to win out, they’d be 9-3 going into a likely bowl matchup. At 9-3 in the SEC, there is also a longshot chance that Florida could get College Football Playoff consideration. However, that would require getting some help from teams around the country.

For now, Sumrall has a major question to address in the coming weeks. That’s who is going to play quarterback. Redshirt freshman Tramell Jones filled in when Week 1 starter Aaron Philo was battling injuries, which saw Jones help the Gators upset the Texas Longhorns. However, Sumrall turned to Philo again for the start of the Georgia game.

Philo had thrown for 26 yards and 2 interceptions when Sumrall benched him. Jones ended up scoring Florida’s only touchdown, which came on the ground in the fourth quarter. So, now Sumrall needs to make a decision on the starter.