The No. 16 Florida Gators are looking to bounce back after losing to Missouri a week ago as they take on South Carolina on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. However, the game was delayed.
South Carolina went into halftime with a 17-10 lead, but officials called a slight delay. Florida updated that the game will resume after a 10-minute warm-up at 3:05 p.m. ET.
Alabama vs. Georgia Could Also Be Impacted by Weather
Hurricane Isaac is hitting the US coast this weekend, which could affect more games than just the Florida-South Carolina matchup.
Alabama is hosting Georgia on Saturday night, and there were rumors the game time could change since it starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.
Everything seems to be on track for Alabama and Georgia to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN even held its “College GameDay” show at Alabama on Saturday morning, but it was indoors rather than outdoors.
This article will be updated with more information.
Florida vs. South Carolina: Why Was the Game Delayed? When Will It Resume