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Florida vs. South Carolina: Why Was the Game Delayed? When Will It Resume

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AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 19:  Head coach Jon Sumrall of the Florida Gators reacts during the first half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare stadium on September 19, 2026 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

The No. 16 Florida Gators are looking to bounce back after losing to Missouri a week ago as they take on South Carolina on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. However, the game was delayed.

South Carolina went into halftime with a 17-10 lead, but officials called a slight delay. Florida updated that the game will resume after a 10-minute warm-up at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Alabama vs. Georgia Could Also Be Impacted by Weather

Hurricane Isaac is hitting the US coast this weekend, which could affect more games than just the Florida-South Carolina matchup.

Alabama is hosting Georgia on Saturday night, and there were rumors the game time could change since it starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Everything seems to be on track for Alabama and Georgia to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN even held its “College GameDay” show at Alabama on Saturday morning, but it was indoors rather than outdoors.

This article will be updated with more information.

Danny Fisher Is a football journalist covering the Buffalo Bills for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL for Gridiron Heroics, focusing on the AFC and Penn State football for Nittany Central. More about Danny Fisher

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Florida vs. South Carolina: Why Was the Game Delayed? When Will It Resume

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