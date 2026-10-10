Florida vs. South Carolina: Why Was the Game Delayed? When Will It Resume

The No. 16 Florida Gators are looking to bounce back after losing to Missouri a week ago as they take on South Carolina on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. However, the game was delayed.

South Carolina went into halftime with a 17-10 lead, but officials called a slight delay. Florida updated that the game will resume after a 10-minute warm-up at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Alabama vs. Georgia Could Also Be Impacted by Weather

Hurricane Isaac is hitting the US coast this weekend, which could affect more games than just the Florida-South Carolina matchup.

Alabama is hosting Georgia on Saturday night, and there were rumors the game time could change since it starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Everything seems to be on track for Alabama and Georgia to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN even held its “College GameDay” show at Alabama on Saturday morning, but it was indoors rather than outdoors.

This article will be updated with more information.