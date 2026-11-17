The Florida Gators were leading Kentucky 21-14 with 1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Jon Sumrall still had something to get off his chest. Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein ended up hearing it. Afterward, Sumrall explained why his assistant became the target of the outburst.

The explanation was blunt, and it came with an endorsement of the coach who took the criticism. Sumrall was frustrated with what was happening on the field and wanted his message delivered. Since he could not yell directly at the players, he went to their position coach instead.

“I couldn’t yell at the players on the field, so I yelled at their position coach,” Sumrall said in a clip shared by FOX College Football. “Somebody has to get the message.”

Jon Sumrall Backs Gators’ Offensive Line Coach Phil Trautwein

For anyone wondering whether the exchange reflected a bigger problem between the two coaches, Sumrall followed his explanation with praise. He made clear that he values Trautwein and believes his assistant can handle a heated moment. There was no suggestion in his comments that the outburst changed that opinion.

“Phil’s a great coach. I’m glad he’s a Florida Gator,” Sumrall said. “If you’re not thick enough skinned in this profession to take an a** chewing when we are not doing something right, then you’re not built for it, and Phil’s built for it. He’s good.”

That last part matters when judging the exchange. A camera catches the yelling, but it cannot explain the entire relationship between a head coach and an assistant. Sumrall’s explanation gave Trautwein credit for being able to take criticism while making clear that he expected something to improve.

Florida’s Lead Did Not Ease the Pressure

With just over a minute remaining and only seven points separating the teams, Florida had little room for a mistake. Sumrall’s reaction showed that the lead had not made him comfortable. Whatever had frustrated him, he wanted it addressed before the game was over.

His comments did not identify the specific assignment or mistake that prompted the exchange. That leaves the football detail unanswered, even as he explained why Trautwein heard about it. There is no need to turn that missing detail into a guess about a particular player.

Florida finished the job with a 21-14 victory. Trautwein absorbed the criticism, then received his head coach’s public backing. Sumrall clearly trusted him.