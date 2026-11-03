Deion Sanders Predicted to Be Top Candidate at Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles made the call to fire head coach Mike Norvell after six and a half seasons with the program.

Norvell’s time with the Seminoles was underwhelming, with the team only having two winning seasons and no College Football Playoff appearances. Florida State did go 13-1 in 2023, but the team failed to make the playoff for controversial reasons.

Over the last few years, the Seminoles have won 10 games combined, including the program going 3-5 this season. Eventually, enough was enough for the Seminoles, leading to the team buying Norvell out.

With the open job, Florida State now has to find a replacement for the veteran coach. The Florida State job should be one of the easier to tackle, but finding the correct person for the job will be the tough part for the school.

Florida State Linked to Deion Sanders?

One name that could make sense for the Seminoles to consider is head coach Deion Sanders, who is currently with the University of Colorado. Sanders has been linked to Florida State over the years, and this could be the perfect time for him to come back to Tallahassee.

College football analyst Adam Kramer of Bleacher Report mentioned Sanders as a top candidate for the open job in a recent piece. Kramer mentioned the unlikely nature of this happening, but given all the history between Sanders and Florida State, it can’t be counted out.

“Sanders, of course, starred at Florida State as a player. When he led Colorado to a nine-win season in 2024, many started connecting the dots. The problem? The Buffaloes are 6-14 since, and a program that was full of life when he arrived has seemingly lost most of his juice.

“The allure of Sanders is obvious. In the era of NIL and recruiting, he still has a big presence, and the connection to his former school would allow his personality to flourish. Still, Colorado’s recent performance likely dooms this possibility. His teams just haven’t won enough, and Florida State can’t take that chance,” Kramer wrote.

Should Florida State Consider Sanders?

If the Seminoles want to make a splash hire, Sanders should be considered here. The Colorado head coach hasn’t done well in recent years, but his teams have also lost a lot of talent to the NFL.

Losing his son, Shedeur, definitely hurt the team, and the Buffaloes haven’t been able to find a quarterback to replace him. But if Sanders were to take the job at Florida State, the resources that he would have available to him would be massive.

Not only would being the head coach of Florida State work better for him, but Sanders himself has a certain aura he brings. Going back to his alma mater to coach would be electric, and the Seminoles would feel the energy that Sanders brings to the table.

Overall, this could be a decent move for Florida State to at least consider making. The school should call Sanders to gauge interest, seeing if the two sides can at least talk out how this may look.