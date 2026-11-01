Next Florida State Coach: Top 5 Best Candidates at FSU to Replace Mike Norvell

After more than a year of college football rumors, Florida State has finally fired head coach Mike Norvell. The Seminoles are suddenly in the market for a new coach, and the Florida State job jumps to the top of the list as the most appealing current college football vacancy.

Who will Florida State turn to as the program’s next coach? It will be worth watching how aggressive Florida State will be given the school still owes Norvell a $51 million buyout, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

Let’s explore the top candidates to replace Norvell as the next Florida State coach.

No 1 Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert

Wake Forest is potentially headed towards an offseason full of rumors linking Jake Dickert to top potential job openings. Florida State could put a halt to this by simply hiring Dickert, who will be one of the top candidates during the current college football coaching carousel cycle.

Over the last two seasons, Dickert has gone a remarkable 15-5 at Wake Forest. Dickert already has familiarity with the ACC. Dickert would have a lot more resources at Florida State than his current situation at Wake Forest.

No. 2 Former Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher

Even before the Noles cut ties with Norvell, Jimbo Fisher has been linked to a potential Tallahassee return. Fisher has been working behind the scenes to land the Florida State job when the program eventually moved on from Norvell, per Nakos.

“The former Florida State head coach has been lobbying behind the scenes for this job in recent weeks,” Nakos wrote in a November 1, story titled, “Florida State Head Coach Hot Board: Top candidates to replace Mike Norvell.” “He’s held conversations with donors to understand where the Seminoles stand in the current NIL landscape and where the roster would need to be addressed in the transfer portal.

“Whether Florida State has any interest in rehiring Fisher is unclear at this point, but he has done everything he can to position himself to be in the mix for this job.”

No. 3 Duke Head Coach Manny Diaz

Duke head coach Manny Diaz will likely be an obvious potential candidate at Florida State. Diaz graduated from Florida State and has ties to the program.

The coach has done a solid job at Duke, but would the potential hire be enough to move the needle at Florida State?

No. 4 Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has not been shy about his previous desire to land the Florida State job when the gig last came to market. The challenge is things are not exactly thriving in Boulder.

Sanders has struggled to keep the momentum going at Colorado since his son Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter went to the NFL. It will be worth watching to see if Coach Prime at least gets an interview with his alma mater.

No. 5 New Mexico Head Coach Jason Eck

Jason Eck has done more with less, most recently at New Mexico and previously at Idaho. Florida State would be an obvious step up for Eck, but the veteran coach is a program builder.

“He has no connection to Florida State or the Southeast but it really shouldn’t matter,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Eli Lederman and Max Olson noted in a November 1, article tilted, “Florida State fires Mike Norvell: Top candidates and personnel moves.” “Eck understands how to build programs and could reinforce some of the personnel shortcomings FSU endured under Norvell.

“The 49-year-old has shown he can win in very tough places (Idaho and New Mexico), without the resources or history that a place like FSU would offer.”