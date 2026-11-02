Florida State HC Job Gets Harsh Reality Check After Mike Norvell Firing

Florida State has fired Mike Norvell, but the program’s next problem may be harder to solve than deciding when to move on. The Seminoles have three national championships, one of college football’s most recognizable brands and a vacancy that once would have drawn some of the country’s most coveted coaches.

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wolken believes that reputation no longer guarantees Florida State a place among the sport’s most attractive coaching jobs. His warning after Sunday’s firing went directly at the program’s blue-blood standing.

FSU’s Blue-Blood Coaching Reputation Questioned After Norvell Firing

In a Nov. 1 column, Wolken wrote that “the era of viewing Florida State as one of the sport’s blue-blood jobs … is essentially over.”

Wolken wasn’t predicting that FSU would never win again. His argument was more specific: Florida State can no longer assume it will attract successful, sitting power-conference coaches simply because of its history. The money and circumstances surrounding the job have changed.

He contrasted the current opening with the search that brought Norvell to Tallahassee in 2019. Lane Kiffin and James Franklin were among the prominent names associated with FSU then, and the Seminoles beat out interest from Arkansas and Ole Miss to hire Norvell from Memphis.

The recruiting advantages have changed, too.

“In the Bowden era, Florida State fully leveraged its geography in the state’s panhandle, being easily accessible to the I-4 corridor talent hub as well as South Georgia,” Wolken continued. “But now that neighborhood is ruled by the nearby SEC schools like Alabama, Georgia and Auburn, all of whom have more money to spend on players.

“Selling recruits on the iconic gold helmet with the spear logo isn’t enough anymore.”

Money and Leadership Complicate Florida State’s Coaching Search

Wolken cited sources who said Florida State fell toward the middle of the ACC in roster spending after initially finding success in the transfer portal. He also pointed to approximately $400 million spent catching up on facilities, with debt payments arriving just as revenue sharing increased the cost of fielding a competitive roster.

Firing Norvell adds another bill. Wolken estimated a buyout of roughly $47 million before potential offsets from future employment, with more costs possible for departing assistants and hiring the next staff.

Florida State also entered the search without a permanent athletic director after firing Michael Alford in September. Its conference future remains uncertain despite a 2025 settlement that reduced barriers to a potential ACC exit. Wolken argued those questions could discourage established coaches who have other options.

Norvell was dismissed Sunday after Saturday’s 36-24 home loss to Clemson dropped the Seminoles to 3-5. He finished 41-39 in six-plus seasons, including a 13-0 regular season and ACC championship in 2023. Florida State has gone 10-22 since the start of 2024.

Wolken also noted that former Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher has made his interest in returning known. But he expects a less star-studded candidate pool, whether the Seminoles pursue an up-and-coming assistant or a coach seeking another chance.

The school named former Seminoles quarterback Rick Stockstill interim coach and announced a national search. President Richard McCullough said Florida State wants someone who embraces its championship tradition.

Wolken’s point was that tradition still matters, but a candidate will also want answers about money, leadership and the program’s ability to compete in the current landscape. Florida State can find a coach who wins. Convincing an established winner to leave a more stable situation may be a tougher sell.