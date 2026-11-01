Florida State Fires Head Coach Mike Norvell; Still Owed $50.3 Million in Salary

The Florida State football program is moving in another direction after head coach Mike Norvell was fired on Sunday following a 3-5 start.

Norvell was in his 7th season with the Seminoles.

“Florida State has fired coach Mike Norvell, president Richard McCullough tells ESPN,” ESPN’s Andrea Adelson wrote on X.

Florida State lost to Clemson, 36-24, on Saturday night.

“Mike Norvell will be owed $50.3 million, which is subject to offset and mitigation,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel wrote on X. “He just informed the team of his dismissal … longtime Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill will be the FSU interim. He’s an off-field assistant for the Seminoles.”

“The team at Florida State was just informed that head coach Mike Norvell is being fired,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz wrote on X.

FSU Announced Firing On Social Media

FSU’s official football account announced Norvell’s firing on X.

“Florida State University President Richard McCullough informed head football coach Mike Norvell this afternoon that FSU is making a change in the leadership of its football program, effective immediately,” FSU Football wrote on X. “FSU Athletics Hall of Fame member Rick Stockstill has been named interim head coach.”