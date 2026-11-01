What is Mike Norvell’s Buyout? FSU Fires Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator Tony White

The Florida State Seminoles‘ patience finally broke Sunday as they announced the firing of both head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Tony White.

While the program cuts ties with a regime that spiraled to a 10-22 record over the past two-plus seasons, the financial damage left in the wake is staggering.

What is Mike Norvell’s Buyout?

FSU is on the hook for roughly $50.3 million to fire Norvell, which is subject to offset and mitigation if he lands another job, per Pete Thamel. Under his contract terms, he is owed 85% of his remaining salary through the 2031 season.

When factoring in assistant coach buyouts, including DC Tony White, and administrative transition costs, the total house-cleaning payout for Florida State is projected to clear $68 million.

Norvell’s $50.3M figure marks the third-largest buyout payout in college football history, trailing only Jimbo Fisher’s $77 million check from Texas A&M in 2023 and LSU’s $54 million deal with Brian Kelly.

Norvell had incredible leverage over Florida State following an undefeated 2023 regular season, and he milked it perfectly. An ACC Championship run and interest from Alabama helped him lock down an eight-year, $84 million contract extension with the Seminoles, averaging over $10 million annually.

The ink on that deal aged horribly.

Since securing the mega-extension, Norvell’s program cratered. After a 1-11 disaster in 2024 and continuous struggles through 2025 and 2026, the administration and high-dollar boosters reached a point where paying the $50M check was less damaging than continuing to bleed fan interest, ticket revenue, and portal leverage.

The firings come in what looks like a complete rehaul of leadership roles in Tallahassee. Florida State fired athletic director Michael Alford in mid-September, meaning Board Chairman Peter Collins and interim leadership had to authorize the $50M check without a permanent AD in place.

FSU Announces Interim Coach

Former Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill steps in as interim head coach.

Promoting Rick Stockstill as interim head coach is handing the keys to a FSU Hall of Famer, a Bobby Bowden disciple, and an 18-season FBS head coaching veteran.

Stockstill played quarterback for legend Bobby Bowden from 1977 to 1981, serving as team captain his senior year. He led FSU to a 10-2 finish and a No. 5 national ranking in 1980, including iconic road wins over No. 3 Nebraska, Ohio State, and Notre Dame.

He was officially inducted into the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.

Norvell originally brought Stockstill back to Tallahassee in January 2024 as Director of Scouting for the offense.