The LSU Tigers and Sam Leavitt seemed like an incredible match. Lane Kiffin came to town, and he had his star quarterback.

This season hasn’t played out that way, though. Leavitt’s recent foray into the transfer portal may soon have company.

LSU is no longer in the College Football Playoff picture, and Leavitt has been more erratic than the Tigers bargained for.

The transfer portal doesn’t look like it’ll be as talent-rich at the quarterback position as it has been in the past, so it may not be a perfect outcome for LSU to lose Leavitt, but it also doesn’t seem all that likely at this point that Leavitt will be back.

Will Sam Leavitt Leave LSU?

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel thinks that Leavitt will be gone after this season.

Before the year, there was thinking that Leavitt would end up in the 2027 NFL Draft. Now, though, it seems more likely to be a different college program.

Either way, Mandel can’t see Leavitt coming back.

This is what Mandel wrote about Leavitt in a new mailbag article:

Considering Kiffin repeatedly threw him under the bus to the media after the Texas game; considering how much flak he took for walking off the field before the band played LSU’s alma mater and considering there was video of LSU students chanting “F— Sam Leavitt” on their way out of the stadium — no, I cannot imagine he’ll be back at LSU next season. I’m sure someone else will snap him up if he doesn’t turn pro, probably for another nice payday. If so, he really should be sending a cut of his earnings to Cam Skattebo. Interesting how he wasn’t throwing interceptions into the end zone at Arizona State when they had that guy to hand the ball to in the red zone.

The fate of Lane Kiffin at LSU could matter, but it’s hard to believe the Tigers would truly move on from Kiffin after one season.

A quarterback change? That seems more realistic.

LSU Schedule

Leavitt will get two more chances in the regular season to prove his worth to LSU, or to any team considering pursuing him.

LSU plays at Tennessee on Saturday, then closes the calendar against Arkansas a week later.

The Tigers will be in the postseason in some form, although it remains to be seen if Leavitt would suit up for a non-Playoff bowl game — if LSU even affirms itself as playing in one to begin with.