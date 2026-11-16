Paul Finebaum Calls Out Lane Kiffin After LSU Loses Fourth SEC Game

After LSU fell to Texas on Saturday and suffered its fourth conference loss of the season, Paul Finebaum criticized head coach Lane Kiffin.

On Sunday, the ESPN college football analyst appeared on “The Matt Barrie Show” and evaluated Kiffin’s first season as LSU’s head coach. He said that Kiffin has “failed” and the 2026 season has been a “disaster.”

“And the ramifications are endless for all the Tennessee fans who are hoping to knock Lane Kiffin out of the playoffs at Neyland Saturday afternoon. They can still knock Lane Kiffin to his fifth loss and maybe below the Cheez-It Bowl line,” Finebaum said. “But the bottom line is that this season for LSU and for Lane Kiffin is officially a disaster. It is a complete bust. Lane Kiffin has failed in his first year.

“This is the same guy that a year ago was marching toward a possible national championship when he abandoned his team, and his team has done okay. His former team did almost go to the national championship a year ago, but Lane Kiffin has now done worse than Brian Kelly has done. And Brian Kelly was fired.”

Paul Finebaum Says Lane Kiffin Can’t Beat ‘Good Teams’

LSU is currently 6-4, and its chances to compete in the College Football Playoff are over. Finebaum said if things don’t improve, Kiffin could lose support from the LSU community.

“And Lane Kiffin has a job. But how much support does he have in Baton Rouge? Not to suggest he’s going anywhere; he’s not. He may yet win a national championship,” Finebaum said. I was fairly confident that he could do that, but to win a national championship, Matt, you know what you actually have to do? You have to beat good teams. And at the moment, Lane Kiffin seems incapable of beating good teams. He seems incapable of winning at home as a favorite. He seems incapable of outcoaching anyone but himself.”

Lane Kiffin and LSU Have Suffered Some Tough Losses

Things looked promising for Kiffin and LSU at the start of the season. In the opener, the Tigers took down Clemson 51-10. The following week, LSU routed Louisiana Tech 45-14.

In Week 3, LSU suffered a 32-24 loss to Kiffin’s former team, Ole Miss. The Tigers won the next two games before losing to Kentucky 35-34 in overtime. They won the next two games before suffering a 31-13 loss to Alabama and a 22-21 loss to Texas.

Kiffin joined LSU after spending six seasons at Ole Miss. Last year, Kiffin led the Rebels to an 11-1 regular-season record and a College Football Playoff appearance. He was not allowed to coach Ole Miss in the playoffs because he accepted the head coaching job at LSU.