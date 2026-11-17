The Miami Hurricanes have one of the top quarterbacks in the country committed to their program, and his name is Israel ‘Izzy’ Abrams.

Abrams is regarded by some as a top-10 recruit, regardless of position, and one of the best QBs in the Class of 2027.

Eyes are on quarterback commits in the next few weeks with signing day approaching, and programs can’t be too careful about ensuring that they get their committed QBs to actually sign to their squad.

News is looking good for Miami and Abrams, who recently took to his social media to pretty much affirm where he stands.

Israel Abrams Announcement

Abrams made two new posts on his X account (formerly Twitter), both of which should make Miami fans happy.

The first was a quote tweet of the ESPN College Gameday announcement that they’re coming to Miami on Saturday.

Abrams wrote, “See you Saturday @CollegeGameDay @CanesFootball” with a bunch of raised hand emojis. Sounds like he’ll be at The U for the festivities.

And then on Monday, Abrams posted that he had received his official offer letter from Miami.

He wrote:

All glory to God!🙏🏾 Blessed and Grateful to receive my official offer letter from @CanesFootball . Thank you @coach_cristobal and the entire Canes football staff for believing in me. The work continues! 🧡💚🙌🏾🙌🏾

#TheU #GoCanes #thenextchapter https://t.co/LHEykXJRON — Israel Abrams 5⭐️ (@israelabramsqb7) November 17, 2026

While it makes sense that Abrams would post that letter regardless of circumstance, the sequence of these two posts sure make it seem like Abrams is locked in to his commitment.

Israel Abrams Recruiting

247 Sports lists Abrams as a five-star recruit.

He’s out of Montini Catholic in Illinois and is listed at 6-foot-4 and 187 pounds.

Abrams is ranked by 247 Sports as the top recruit in Illinois and the No. 8 nationally.

In those rankings, he’s the No. 2 QB recruit in his entire class behind just Nebraska commit Trae Taylor.

Abrams had offers from the likes of Florida State, Indiana, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

The most compelling aspect of what comes next for Abrams won’t be his signing — although Miami needs that to happen — but what follows.

The Hurricanes have succeeded with transfer quarterbacks Cam Ward, Carson Beck and Darian Mensah in quick succession. Would they be willing to turn the keys over to a five-star incoming freshman?

Abrams will certainly believe in himself and his ability to get the job done, but Miami’s upcoming choices in the transfer portal will be very telling to understand just how highly they think of Izzy.