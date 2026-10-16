How 24-Team Playoff Hands Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham This Wild Matchup

The nation has written off the 2026 Michigan Wolverines. The first Michigan team led by coach Kyle Whittingham sits at 3-2, unranked, and facing a low percentage to make the College Football Playoffs.

But the proposed 24-team postseason would certainly benefit Whittingham and Michigan had it existed for 2026.

College football took a new step into finalizing a 24-team field on Thursday ahead of the 2027 season. Many pundits believe that this will benefit the SEC and the Big Ten greatly, ensuring there won’t be notable snubs.

But with the talks comes projections for what the 2026 bracket would look like. Michigan, despite its struggles, still sneaks into the field here. Yet Whittingham and the Wolverines got presented this wild matchup if the format existed today.

Who Michigan Would’ve Faced in 24-Team Playoff

They wouldn’t have a rematch here with Western Michigan. Not with this proposal.

Nor would Michigan face Oklahoma again, or even a fellow Big Ten foe as the current postseason format can still pit teams from the same conference against one another.

So instead, ESPN presented this wild matchup idea. This one involving a team Whittingham knows well.

Michigan lands the No. 18 seed and hits the road. But the Wolverines’ opponent? No. 15 seed Utah.

That’s right, Whittingham’s old team against his new one in this proposal. Furthermore, this contest would take place inside Rice-Eccles Stadium, the very place where “Whitt” won a majority of his games.

Utah in Stronger Shape Compared to Michigan

The squad Whittingham led for more than two decades won’t worry about their own postseason snub in this expanded playoff. This despite not representing the SEC or the Big Ten.

Furthermore, the Big 12 power happens to be in a great position to crack the 12-team playoffs for 2026. Head coach Morgan Scalley has Utah at 5-0, making the Utes one of three unbeatens in the Big 12 Conference.

Utah faces a slumping Colorado team that’s lost three in a row on Saturday night. The schedule becomes even lighter from there for the Utes, with only two ranked foes left. And both No. 20 Houston and No. 8 BYU head to Salt Lake City to face Utah.

Scalley has placed the Utes in a great position to clinch bowl eligibility by defeating the Buffaloes. But can also win out and possibly, have enough appeal to clinch a top four postseason seed. Last season’s Big 12 champ Texas Tech clinched a bye, only to fall to Oregon in the Orange Bowl.

But Utah, again, finds itself in a better position post Whittingham.

Determining if New 24-Team Format Benefits Michigan, Big Ten

Past Wolverine teams led by Jim Harbaugh certainly would’ve qualified for the 24-team field. Not just limited to the 2023 National Championship Game winner. Even falling to rival Ohio State wouldn’t deter the Wolverines through this expansion.

But that doesn’t mean Michigan becomes a lock to land in the playoffs through this expanded format. Same with the other Big Ten teams. Even a 9-3 Wolverines team would need lots of help to sneak inside.

Quality wins including against ranked foes still matter. Plus presenting the strength of schedule argument against the SEC still comes into play. And that conference would send as many as nine teams to the postseason through the field of 24 proposal had it become official for 2026.

So Michigan still would need external factors to play into its favor once the new expansion is greenlit. And while Michigan at Utah presents a views bonanza, it’s not likely that the matchup would happen for the ’26 season, even as a non-December playoff game.