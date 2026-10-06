Kyle Whittingham Gets Honest if Michigan Carries ‘Killer Instinct’

The season is slipping away for the Michigan Wolverines. Saturday’s abomination against Minnesota is proof. And that game sparked an honest “killer instinct” quip from coach Kyle Whittingham.

Already one member of Michigan faces intense scrutiny in quarterback Bryce Underwood. Who’s come under fire for his 2026 underperformance despite his massive NIL deal.

Whittingham indeed hit the topic of his quarterback during his appearance on the Inside Michigan Football radio show. But he also revealed if this Wolverines team comes with a “killer instinct.”

Kyle Whittingham Drops Honesty on Current State of Wolverines

Whittingham acknowledges that his team isn’t putting opponents away. Leading to this trait he hopes for.

“You’ve gotta get that killer instinct of putting someone away. If you’ve got someone down on the mat, you’ve gotta choke them out, and we just haven’t,” Whittingham said. “At least the last two weeks, haven’t been able to get that done.”

Michigan easily could’ve been 1-4 heading into Saturday. Their season opener against Western Michigan ended with a controversial added second and a Hail Mary to win 13-12. Oklahoma added to Michigan’s offensive struggles before the Wolverines pulled off the 17-10 win there.

Michigan has only looked formidable against UTEP, resulting in the 52-17 romp over the Miners. But the Wolverines struggled to close out against Iowa in falling at the second second to the Hawkeyes. Saturday’s loss to the Golden Gophers further heightened the concerns going on in Ann Arbor.

Kyle Whittingham Gets Real on ‘Panic’ Going on in Michigan

Falling 2-3, then losing to a Minnesota program Michigan has long had success against, rises as a distress signal for teams and fans. The latter is already pushing the personal panic button with several in that population now looking forward to watching the defending national champion basketball team play soon.

But is Whittingham hitting panic?

“Now, we’re not panicking, but it’s something that we’ve got to reverse,” Whittingham said regarding the disappointment of finishing out game.”

Whittingham added: “That trend can’t continue, and it’s a matter of a mindset, that mindset to close somebody out and not let them breathe. When the game is there to be won, yo go ahead and take it. Raise your level of play and finish the deal.”

Bye Week Comes at Opportune Time

Michigan will take a breather this Saturday and observe the result of the USC at Penn State contest.

The Wolverines face the latter next on Oct. 17, that’s why. And even the Nittany Lions are on the same boat.

PSU made a high-profile coaching change and plucked Matt Campbell from the Big 12 too. Campbell is aiming to build up the Nittany Lions after years of turning Iowa State into a bowl contender.

So that contest is a matchup of teams looking to create any type of trajectory amid their mishaps. But Michigan fans will finally see if this team developed their killer instinct during the bye week.