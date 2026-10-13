Why Mizzou Legend Harrison Mevis, ‘Thiccer Kicker’, Was Cut By Rams

Harrison Mevis grew into a beloved kicker at Missouri in part because of his body type.

He got the nickname the “Thiccer Kicker” because he’s a hefty fella, and that followed him into the NFL, where he began this season kicking for the Los Angeles Rams.

Mevis will no longer be the Rams’ kicker after Monday night, though.

On Tuesday, the Rams released Mevis and signed Blake Grupe off the Jets practice squad to replace him.

Multiple NFL insiders broke the news midday on Tuesday:

A kicker change for the #Rams: They’re releasing Harrison Mevis and signing Blake Grupe off the #Jets’ practice squad, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A move at the position after last night’s overtime blocked field goal. https://t.co/lbbxd2CoCW — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 13, 2026

Why Did Rams Cut Harrison Mevis?

Mevis sealed his fate when his overtime field goal attempt on Monday night, which would’ve won the game, was blocked by Buffalo’s Greg Rousseau.

Replays made it seem like Mevis may have pulled the kick wide to the left even if it wasn’t blocked, although that was early in its flight path, so there’s no way to know for sure.

He had also missed a 50-yard attempt early in Monday’s game, so he was 0-for-2 on his kicks.

Mevis missed 1-of-2 field goals in Week 4, and he was also 0-for-1 in Week 2.

He did go 4-for-4 in Week 3, but that apparently didn’t outweigh the rest. Mevis has also made all of his extra points this season.

But the kicker position in the NFL is reactionary. Teams don’t often have strong solutions to problems. When a kicker misses a few attempts, he’s ditched for another guy — usually, in the case of someone like Grupe, a guy who has also been passed around and not always delivered when he was called upon, either.

What does Harrison Mevis weigh?

Mevis was officially listed as 245 pounds by the Rams on his 6-foot frame.

In college, Mevis was listed as 236 by Missouri. That rose to 242 when he played in the UFL. Now, it’s at 245.

Harrison Mevis Missouri Stats

Mevis once made a 61-yard field goal for Mizzou, an SEC record. He led the SEC in field goals in his final year on campus with 24 makes.

The Tigers great Mevis made 86 field goals in his college career, and he’s Missouri’s all-time leader in points. His 86 made field goals ranked third in SEC history at the time of his departure from campus.

Mevis gained plenty of extra fame for that aforementioned 61-yard field goal for the Tigers, because that was a game-winning kick over No. 15 Kansas State as the clock expired on the fourth quarter.

His top Rams moment came in January when he hit a 42-yard field goal in overtime at cold Soldier Field to beat the Chicago Bears. Less than a year later, the Rams have decided to move on.