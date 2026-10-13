Hi, Subscriber

Why Mizzou Legend Harrison Mevis, ‘Thiccer Kicker’, Was Cut By Rams

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Rams v Los Angeles Chargers
Getty
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Harrison Mevis #92 of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a fieldgoal during the first half of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 27, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Harrison Mevis grew into a beloved kicker at Missouri in part because of his body type.

He got the nickname the “Thiccer Kicker” because he’s a hefty fella, and that followed him into the NFL, where he began this season kicking for the Los Angeles Rams.

Mevis will no longer be the Rams’ kicker after Monday night, though.

On Tuesday, the Rams released Mevis and signed Blake Grupe off the Jets practice squad to replace him.

Multiple NFL insiders broke the news midday on Tuesday:

Why Did Rams Cut Harrison Mevis?

Mevis sealed his fate when his overtime field goal attempt on Monday night, which would’ve won the game, was blocked by Buffalo’s Greg Rousseau.

Replays made it seem like Mevis may have pulled the kick wide to the left even if it wasn’t blocked, although that was early in its flight path, so there’s no way to know for sure.

He had also missed a 50-yard attempt early in Monday’s game, so he was 0-for-2 on his kicks.

Mevis missed 1-of-2 field goals in Week 4, and he was also 0-for-1 in Week 2.

He did go 4-for-4 in Week 3, but that apparently didn’t outweigh the rest. Mevis has also made all of his extra points this season.

But the kicker position in the NFL is reactionary. Teams don’t often have strong solutions to problems. When a kicker misses a few attempts, he’s ditched for another guy — usually, in the case of someone like Grupe, a guy who has also been passed around and not always delivered when he was called upon, either.

What does Harrison Mevis weigh?

Mevis was officially listed as 245 pounds by the Rams on his 6-foot frame.

In college, Mevis was listed as 236 by Missouri. That rose to 242 when he played in the UFL. Now, it’s at 245.

Harrison Mevis Missouri Stats

Mevis once made a 61-yard field goal for Mizzou, an SEC record. He led the SEC in field goals in his final year on campus with 24 makes.

The Tigers great Mevis made 86 field goals in his college career, and he’s Missouri’s all-time leader in points. His 86 made field goals ranked third in SEC history at the time of his departure from campus.

Mevis gained plenty of extra fame for that aforementioned 61-yard field goal for the Tigers, because that was a game-winning kick over No. 15 Kansas State as the clock expired on the fourth quarter.

His top Rams moment came in January when he hit a 42-yard field goal in overtime at cold Soldier Field to beat the Chicago Bears. Less than a year later, the Rams have decided to move on.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Why Mizzou Legend Harrison Mevis, ‘Thiccer Kicker’, Was Cut By Rams

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x