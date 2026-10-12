Mizzou Running Back Jamal Roberts Could Feast On Ole Miss

Jamal Roberts has gone back-to-back games with 200+ rushing yards in the SEC. Ole Miss allowed 176.4 rushing yards per game this season, 104th in the country. Roberts is seven yards off the national lead in rushing yards and leads the SEC by a comfortable 150-yard margin.

Over the last three games, the Ole Miss defense has allowed 192.3 yards per game, including a 300-yard affair by the Florida Gators. Jadan Baugh rushed for 142, and Duke Clark ran for 126 of his own. The Rebels have not held their opponent to under 100 total yards rushing all season, and it doesn’t seem like that trend will end in Oxford on Saturday.

The Missouri Tigers‘ rushing attack has been one of the best in the nation, and the Ole Miss defense looks like the perfect target to unleash another onslaught upon.

Jamal Roberts Joins Legendary Company

Roberts has rushed for 200+ yards in back-to-back games against Florida and Texas A&M. He also joins a pretty exclusive club, becoming the third rusher in the last 20 years to reach 200 yards against FBS opponents in consecutive games.

The other two names in that club, Derrick Henry and Leonard Fournette.

Roberts had a statement performance against Florida, with 211 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, along with 29 yards receiving. It was homecoming, and with the alumni back at Mizzou and the festivities around campus, the greatest show came from the Missouri running back.

Then, after Roberts outdueled Baugh, the Tigers welcomed Texas A&M to Farout Field, and Roberts had another statement game. 222 yards on the ground for two touchdowns against the former Big 12 foe. Once more, Roberts continues to show that he is one of the best in all of college football.

Jamal Roberts Calls Missouri “RB U”

After his second straight standout game, Roberts took the podium to address the media.

“Mizzou is RB U, man, and I’m glad to be a part of it,” Roberts said postgame on Saturday.

Missouri has had a string of running backs, including the currently injured Ahmad Hardy, lead the SEC in rushing yards since 2021. Tyler Badie was the first Missouri rusher to lead the league, followed by Cody Schrader in 2023 and Hardy last season; it looks as though it is Roberts’ turn now.

There is a chance that Hardy returns this season, and that makes the Missouri backfield that much scarier. With the pair of backs that have game-breaking ability and the wrecking ball mentality to fight for every yard, Missouri is the best rushing attack in the country.

Roberts has also been there to take some of the pressure off of Austin Simmons at times, helping the offense find a flow and open the passing lanes for quick strikes.