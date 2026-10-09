Mizzou Offensive Tackle On Path To Play Against Texas A&M

The Missouri Tigers‘ injury report is a lengthy one ahead of their game against old Big 12 foe Texas A&M. Seven players are listed as questionable, four are listed as probable, and five players are out for the showdown with the Aggies.

One of the questionable players is offensive tackle Cayden Green, whom Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported as “on track to play.” Green missed the opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff after undergoing a minor meniscus trim. He hasn’t missed a game since the first game of the season and has done a fine job protecting standout quarterback Austin Simmons.

Cayden Green’s Offseason Meniscus Surgery

Just before the start of the season, Green went under the knife to get his knee cleaned up. It came just 10 days ahead of the highly anticipated Border War matchup with Kansas, which Missouri won 38-21.

“Cayden Green. Captain. Warrior,” Drinkwitz said after the win against Kansas. “Underwent a minor procedure 10 days ago, and not very many people thought he could come back and play. In his mind, there was never a shadow of a doubt.”

It takes a lot of guts and grit to come back that fast from a meniscus surgery as an offensive lineman. The game against Kansas also meant a lot to Green. “As a Missouri kid, it’s a hard game to miss,” Green said.

Green would play in the next three games for the Tigers and is a key part of their offensive line. He is still listed as questionable on the Tigers’ injury report but is set to play against the Aggies.

Missouri Offensive Line Is One Of The Best In The Nation

With Green solidifying the line, it has helped Simmons become one of the top-performing quarterbacks in the SEC.

According to PFF’s pressure rates, the Tigers’ offensive line has been the third-best in the country through five games. Missouri allows pressure on 8.5% of dropbacks, trailing only Indiana and BYU, both by less than a full percent.

Simmons has only taken six sacks this season, with no more than two in any one game. With an Aggies defense coming to Farout Field that has only gotten home five times this season, the Tigers’ offensive line should be licking their chops in the film room this week.

The Tigers’ offense was clicking on all cylinders in the rout of Florida. To use an old cliché, the game is won in the trenches, and Missouri has one of the best units in the nation.

With Green expected to play, the Tigers’ offensive line looks to be at full strength ahead of another SEC test against Texas A&M.