The Nebraska Cornhuskers had a day to remember in Lincoln on Saturday, pulling off a 31-28 upset win over the visiting Ohio State Buckeyes.

It snapped a long drought for Nebraska, and for head coach Matt Rhule, against top-25 teams.

It also ruined Ohio State’s remaining chances of making the College Football Playoff, which had to be a bit of a bonus good feeling for Nebraska fans.

Those fans certainly showed their enjoyment of the scene, too, because they stormed the field when the game was over.

This was a no-doubt field storm — upsetting a ranked Ohio State team qualifies for such a celebration, especially when times have been a bit lean at Memorial Stadium in recent years.

Field storming is just one of those things that can also come with a bit of backlash these days due to safety concerns.

That’s something that will bear watching in the days ahead.

Big Ten Could Punish Nebraska

Nebraska could face a punishment from the Big Ten because their fans stormed the field after the win.

They were actually one of three Big Ten field storms on Saturday, along with Washington (beating Indiana) and Michigan (beating UCLA).

Conferences have tried to stop field storms in recent years, though, and some leagues have automatic fines in the rules for such behavior.

It’s not the team’s fault, per se, so the incidents can instead result in fines for the institution as a whole. In the Big Ten, though, it isn’t cut and dry.

Big Ten Field Storming Fine

The Big Ten doesn’t actually have a specific fine spelled out. The ACC and SEC do, but the Big Ten is more ambiguous.

USA Today wrote this earlier in the season:

It remains unclear whether Michigan will receive any kind of punishment, financial or otherwise, from the Big Ten for its fans storming the field after the Wolverines’ season-opening win against Western Michigan. Unlike the SEC and ACC, the Big Ten doesn’t have an escalating fine system in place for member schools for incidents in which their fans storm the field. A 2024 ESPN story on court-storming noted that the conference has a policy in place in which a “discretionary fine can result on a third offense for failure to ‘provide adequate security for visiting teams from their arrival for a game through their departure.’”

That blurb does include that interesting “third offense” wording. That won’t pertain to Nebraska, which has not been pulling off field-storm-worthy wins of late — usually coming after an upset.

Given that there were three Big Ten field storms on the same day, the league could choose to go with a blanket punishment — or none at all.