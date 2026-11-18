The North Dakota State University Bison could still play for a Mountain West football championship in their first year of FBS play, but they can’t do it without some help.

The tiebreaker scenarios could wind up being quite vast in the MWC, but it’s all going to be determined this weekend.

Mountain West teams will still play on the weekend after Thanksgiving, too, but those are mostly non-conference games — even NDSU’s clash with conference foe San Jose State, which was needed to complete the schedule but won’t count toward the conference standings. A few conference games will still be played next week, too.

One way or another, by the end of this weekend the Bison will have a pretty good idea of whether they’ll play for a conference title in their first year since elevating above FCS.

NDSU Simple Scenario To Make Mountain West Championship Game

There’s one scenario where you just simply need to watch for a few wins and losses to figure it out.

There are other scenarios for NDSU to get in, and those can be broken down further as the game gets closer, but for now, this is a look at the easiest set of outcomes.

The Bison enter Saturday at 5-2 in Mountain West play. Wyoming leads at 6-1, with New Mexico at 5-1. Air Force and UNLV are both 4-2.

The first task for NDSU is simple: Beat winless Northern Illinois on Saturday in Fargo.

Then they’ll need help, because New Mexico and Wyoming both enter the weekend with better records.

Interestingly, New Mexico and Wyoming play one another. The only way NDSU clinches a spot this week is if Wyoming loses to also fall to 6-2, which would then lose the tiebreaker because the Bison beat the Buffaloes.

The clinch would be completed if San Jose State beats UNLV — because a win by UNLV leaves the door open for them to get to 6-2 in the conference, and their win over NDSU would give them the tiebreaker.

So the scenario to follow this weekend is this — if these three things happen, NDSU clinches a championship game spot without even worrying about the following weekend’s games:

NDSU beats NIU

New Mexico beats Wyoming

SJSU beats UNLV

Can NDSU Be Eliminated This Weekend?

NDSU cannot be eliminated this weekend as long as they beat Northern Illinois.

A lost to NIU changes things and all-but-eliminates the Bison — creating a nightmare web of tiebreaker scenarios for the final weekend.

But if North Dakota State beats Northern Illinois, no matter what else happens, they’ll still at least be alive for a conference title game berth next weekend.