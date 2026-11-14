Dan Hicks’ Cause of Death: How Did Notre Dame Announcer Die?

NBC’s legendary golf and Notre Dame announcer Dan Hicks surprisingly died on Wednesday, November 11. Some fans tuning into the Boston College-Notre Dame college football game may be surprised to learn of Hicks’ sudden passing.

Hicks’ wife Hannah Storm announced the tragic news of his death in a statement released on Thursday, November 12. Storm revealed that Hicks’ cause of death was related to an “acute illness.”

No further details have been provided regarding Hicks’ cause of death, aside from the announcer’s passing being described as “sudden.”

NBC replaced Hicks with Jason Benetti as the announcer alongside Jason Garrett for the Boston College-Notre Dame game. It is unclear if Benetti will be Hicks’ permanent replacement for NBC’s upcoming Notre Dame broadcasts.

Golfers, athletes and media members alike have been remembering Hicks and sharing their condolences to the longtime announcer’s family.

Dan Hicks’ Cause of Death Is Related to an ‘Acute Illness’

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Hicks’ death was “sudden and unexpected,” according to the heartfelt message Storm posted on social media. Storm is also a veteran media member and works for ESPN.

“Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected passing of Dan following an acute illness,” Storm explained in a November 12, message on X. “He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many. His loss is immeasurable.

“Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around. When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together,” Storm continued.

“He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered.”

NBC Replaced Dan Hicks With Announcer Jason Benetti for the Boston College-Notre Dame Game

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Unfortunately, NBC needed to act quickly to replace Hicks as the announcer for the Boston College-Notre Dame game. Hicks is also known work his work on the Golf Channel and NBC’s broadcast of PGA Tour events.

“Notre Dame has listed Jason Benetti as the play-by-play broadcaster for Saturday’s telecast on NBC of the Notre Dame vs. Boston College game,” On3’s Kyle Kelly detailed in a November 12, message on X.

“Earlier this season, NBC added Benetti to the lineup to call Big Ten (games). He is also the Detroit Lions preseason play-by-play announcer as well as the full-season voice of the Detroit Tigers,” Kelly continued.

“Benetti is a true professional and has huge shoes to fill. Hicks will be deeply missed.”

Dan Hicks’ Wife, Hannah Storm, Is a Longtime ESPN Analyst

Hicks is survived by his wife and three kids. Storm described the family as “heartbroken” over Hicks’ unexpected death.

Tiger Woods is among the notable people to share memories of Hicks. Storm reposted Woods’ message on Instagram.

“Dan Hicks was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him,” Woods shared on social media in a November 13, statement. “His kindness, warmth, and presence will be deeply missed.

“Like so many in the golf world, Dan was a great friend to me both on and off the course. I had the utmost respect for him and the incredible job he did for our sport for decades,” Woods continued.

“Our thoughts are with Hannah and their daughters during this incredibly difficult time. I hope they find comfort in knowing how much he meant to so many people and the lasting impact he made on everyone whose life he touched.”