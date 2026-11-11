Urban Meyer Breaks Silence on Ohio State Firing Coach After Oregon Loss

The Ohio State Buckeyes dropped their second consecutive game last weekend with a 41-28 loss to the Oregon Ducks on their home field in Columbus.

With the loss, the Buckeyes dropped to No. 20 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings with just three regular-season games remaining.

Yet, for head coach Ryan Day, it doesn’t seem like the Buckeyes are giving up just yet. To potentially add some of a spark this week, he suddenly fired one of the coaches on his staff.

The Buckeyes officially parted ways with special teams coordinator Robby Discher, whom they hired back in January to help fix their special teams issues. However, things simply haven’t worked out, and he’s now out after just nine games.

Urban Meyer Breaks Silence on Coaching Move

Reacting to the news during the latest episode of the “Triple Option” podcast was legendary college football coach and longtime Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer made it clear that he doesn’t agree with firing coaches midseason but pointed to Oregon coach Dan Lanning making a similar move with his offensive coordinator a few weeks ago. which ultimately paid off.

“I am very opposed to make coaching staff decisions in the middle of the season. I never did it, when I see it I’m like what are you doing? Why would you do that?” Meyer said. “I don’t remember as a young coach growing up where you just start firing guys in the middle of the season. That’s a world I didn’t live in but Dan Lanning he’s the pathfinder on that and he made a change at coordinator and they’re officially in the mix because of the decisions he’s made.”

Urban Meyer is surprised firing a coach midseason worked for Dan Lanning https://t.co/nKuHAplEyl — The Triple Option (@3xOptionShow) November 10, 2026

Looking at Ohio State

The Buckeyes will need a lot of things to shake out in their favor over the final three weeks, but their No. 20 ranking gives them a glimmer of hope.

They obviously have to win out to give themselves any chance. If they can also get some teams ahead of them to lose, they’ll have a puncher’s chance at not only earning a potential at-large bid but also reaching the Big Ten Championship Game. A win there could give them a major boost to their resume and help them get over the hump.

However, that’s asking a lot given the product they’ve put on the field over the last two weeks.