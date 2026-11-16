Ohio State Bowl Projection Lands on New Year’s Eve

In certain iterations of the College Football Playoff, a game on New Year’s Eve was a good thing. It meant a team was still alive in the race for a national championship.

This season, though, there are no CFP games currently scheduled for Dec. 31, and so the fact that Ohio State is projected to play on that day is a bad sign for the Buckeyes.

OSU still has an outside shot to make the College Football Playoff. They’ll have to beat Nebraska and Michigan to close the regular season and then get a lot of help.

If the Buckeyes don’t get into the CFP, though, they will be a highly sought after team to land for a bowl game. They’ve got a huge fanbase, and even while some will be disenchanted by missing the Playoff, there will likely be many who still want to root on their Buckeyes in their last game of the season.

On Monday, The Athletic released new bowl projections, and Ohio State lands on New Year’s Eve.

Ohio State Bowl Projection

The Athletic projects that the Buckeyes will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31.

Their projected opponent is Kentucky out of the SEC. The Wildcats were ranked No. 11 in the CFP rankings before losing on Saturday to unranked Florida, and they likely won’t be able to get back into Playoff contention.

Kentucky is more of a basketball school historically, but Will Stein has turned around their football program to the point where they were thinking about a Playoff berth. Instead, they might have to settle for playing Ohio State in a non-Playoff bowl.

The ReliaQuest Bowl is played in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium — home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It generally kicks off at 12 noon ET on Dec. 31.

Would Ohio State Opt-Out?

It’s not unheard of in recent years for a team to choose simply not to play a bowl game.

Ohio State has enough young talent that extra practices and another game against a good team can probably be useful for the future.

The Buckeyes may not have every player available — it wouldn’t be a shock if Jeremiah Smith opted-out to prepare for the NFL Draft, for example.

But it would be a bummer for the OSU fanbase to not have a bowl game at all.