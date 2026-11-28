Ryan Day hot-seat rumors were already bad when Iowa’s 31-7 rout of Nebraska on Friday night made it worse by locking the Buckeyes out of the Big 10 Championship.

And the timing couldn’t be worse as Ohio State officially got locked out of the Big 10 Title contention.

Ohio State Officially Out From Big 10 Title Contention

The Columbus Dispatch’s Joey Kaufman explained how the math turned out.

“Iowa’s 31-7 win over Nebraska on Black Friday guaranteed at least two teams would finish above the Buckeyes in the conference standings. While the Buckeyes had lost three of four games entering the last week of the regular season, they remained mathematically alive to return to the conference title game,” Kaufman wrote.

“But the one remote path to Indianapolis required an extreme set of circumstances that not only involved Ohio State defeating archrival Michigan, but also getting help across the league such as the Hawkeyes losing to the Cornhuskers. The Buckeyes needed specific outcomes from seven of the other eight conference games to leave them in a tie for second place in the standings, prevailing among a group of teams with 6-3 conference records, according to scenarios released by the Big Ten on Nov. 23.”

“The conference eliminated East and West divisions with its expansion to 18 schools in 2024, adopting a format in which the top two teams in the standings would meet for the title game.”

The irony of the whole situation is almost funny. The Buckeyes beat Iowa 31-14 back in October and lost to that same Nebraska squad last week, yet Kirk Ferentz’s team is heading to Indianapolis while 7-4 Ohio State stays home.

The entire situation lowers the stakes for a win against Michigan on Saturday, but severely heightens the stakes on Day’s job.

Of course, the hot seat talk is just chatter from the fans, and there’s some grace period left before OSU’s patience runs out. But the building will certainly remember this next season.

Ryan Day’s Seat Got Just a Little Bit Hotter

On SI’s Daniel Fisher breaks down how Day’s years of records with the Buckeyes buy him much more time than the fans are giving him credit for.

“Day has a record of 86-16 in eight seasons with Ohio State. It is unacceptable for the Buckeyes to lose four games in a single season, but this is the same head coach who has won double-digit games every season heading into this one, aside from the 2020 short COVID season. Ohio State shouldn’t throw out everything that Day has done because of a horrible season and a possible loss to Michigan,” Fisher explains.

OSU will most likely not fire Day this season at all, but this does add some pressure on Day for the next season, and even adds a layer of unsaid hot seat pressure if they continue losing games in 2027, or fail to make the playoffs again.

Last Saturday’s 31-28 loss at Nebraska dropped Ohio State to 7-4 and tanked the Buckeyes seven spots down to No. 21 in the CFP rankings.

A four-loss team has zero chance at an at-large spot in the 12-team field. Because every Power 4 conference champion gets an automatic bid into the 12-team CFP, Ohio State’s only microscopic mathematical pulse depended on chaotic Big Ten tiebreakers keeping it alive for Indianapolis.

Iowa’s 31-7 win over Nebraska on Friday night officially slammed that door shut.

So, if they win against Michigan on Saturday, it would just decorate their record more this season and do nothing else.