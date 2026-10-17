Ohio State Legend Claims Jeremiah Smith Will Never Be the GOAT Unless He Does 1 Thing

The Ohio State Buckeyes have produced some of the greatest players in college football history, but few have generated the expectations surrounding superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. However, Buckeyes legend Cris Carter believes Smith must accomplish one particular feat before entering the conversation as the greatest player in program history.

Smith has already established himself as one of college football’s most physically gifted players. His combination of size, speed, strength and natural receiving ability has drawn extraordinary attention, with some comparing his expectations to those LeBron James faced as a young basketball phenom.

Carter, who understands what it takes to become an elite receiver, certainly recognizes Smith’s potential. But when discussing where Smith belongs among Ohio State’s all-time greats, the Pro Football Hall of Famer made it clear that talent and impressive statistics alone aren’t enough.

Cris Carter Says Jeremiah Smith Needs Heisman Trophy to Become Ohio State’s GOAT

“Well, this is the thing, I don’t think he can be the best player ever unless he wins the Heisman,” Carter said.

Carter explained that Ohio State’s history includes players who captured college football’s most prestigious individual award, including Archie Griffin, who remains the only player to win the Heisman Trophy twice.

“Because we have players who won one Heisman, the one guy who had two Heismans,” Carter continued. “Now, at that time, college football was in the mid-’70s, was totally different.”

Carter also emphasized that his opinion comes from decades of following the Buckeyes, not simply his experience playing for the program.

“I am an expert on Ohio State football. Not because I went there, but I’m pretty certain I have watched every Ohio State game every year for 50 years,” Carter said.

It’s an interesting standard considering the extraordinary expectations Smith has faced since arriving in Columbus. Winning the Heisman Trophy as a wide receiver is exceptionally difficult. Quarterbacks dominate the award’s modern history, meaning Smith could produce an incredible season without necessarily receiving college football’s highest individual honor.

Still, Carter believes Ohio State’s history demands that level of accomplishment before someone can reasonably claim the program’s greatest-player distinction. The former Buckeyes receiver also brought another legendary name into the conversation: Orlando Pace.

Pace was so dominant during his Ohio State career that he finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting as an offensive tackle. He also won the Outland Trophy twice, establishing himself as one of the most decorated offensive linemen in college football history.

That accomplishment becomes even more remarkable when considering how rarely offensive linemen receive serious Heisman consideration. Carter suggested Pace belongs among the few Ohio State players whose overwhelming physical dominance can be compared to Smith’s.

It’s a fascinating comparison because the two played completely different positions. Pace controlled games through his strength and ability to overwhelm defensive linemen, while Smith creates similar problems for defensive backs.

Both possess physical advantages that opponents simply cannot replicate. For Smith, the challenge is now about turning extraordinary ability into an undeniable historical résumé.

Ohio State fans already recognize they are watching a special talent, but Carter’s comments introduce a much bigger question about what Smith must accomplish before his college career concludes.

Being the most talented player and being the greatest player in program history aren’t necessarily the same thing. And according to Carter, if Smith wants that ultimate distinction, the Heisman Trophy needs to become part of his legacy.