How Long is Dante Moore Out? Why Dylan Raiola is Playing QB for Oregon Ducks After Injury

The Oregon Ducks are taking on a talented UCLA Bruins team on Saturday.

They’ll be doing it without their standout starting quarterback, Dante Moore. Dylan Raiola will yet again be playing the most important position in sports for the Ducks.

Oregon is still favored to win the game, a matchup between the No. 13 Ducks and No. 21 Bruins on Saturday afternoon in Eugene.

It could be tighter without Moore, though.

How Long is Dante Moore Out?

Moore’s absence likely won’t extend too much longer, based on the news that came out this week.

He returned to Oregon practice on Monday, although he’s still recovering from a concussion.

Concussions are tricky, and there are official protocols medical teams have to follow, in addition to the need just to be cautious with a player returning from a head injury.

The fact that Moore was back at practice suggests at least the potential that this will be the last game Moore misses.

Oregon will have to consider the overall picture, as well as Raiola’s performance and Moore’s response to increased physical activity.

Moore was hurt in Week 4 against USC when a helmet-to-helmet hit from Desman Stephens II slammed the QB’s head hard into the ground.

The hit earned Stephens a suspension, in part because of the way he celebrated the hit.

While it looked incredibly bad initially for Moore, it does seem like he’ll be back at some point this season.

Why is Dylan Raiola Playing QB for Oregon?

Raiola is Oregon’s quarterback because he was Moore’s backup, and without Moore due to his concussion, Raiola takes over the position.

The fact that Raiola is at Oregon in the first place is a bit surprising. The former No. 1 QB recruit in the country transferred from Nebraska after two years, but not many would’ve thought he’d end up at a school as a backup.

Moore’s decision to pass on the NFL Draft for a year was a bit surprising, and that could’ve led to the odd overlap of QB talent currently in Eugene.

Still, the Ducks are likely glad they have Raiola now. He can keep them in good shape without Moore available.

In relief of Moore against USC, Raiola went 19-for-25 passing for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

The Trojans didn’t have a way to prepare for Raiola that day after the mid-game Moore injury, but UCLA will have known in its prep for this clash that it’d be facing Raiola, not Moore.

It’ll be up to Raiola to prove he can make plays even when the opposition is ready for him.