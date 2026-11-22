The Oregon Ducks didn’t have to play college football on Saturday. They had already taken the field on Friday night at Michigan State and pulled off a dominant victory.

That meant they could just sit back and watch on Saturday as fires raged around their foes. Oregon’s College Football Playoff chances changed drastically on a day they didn’t even play.

The Ducks entered the weekend ranked No. 13 in the CFP rankings. It’s a 12-team field, with the No. 12 spot likely going to the top Group of 6 finisher. That means Oregon needs to reach top-11 status to get into the dance.

That’s a lot more likely after Saturday.

Saturday Results Help Oregon

Oregon essentially needed teams above it, or just below it, to start losing.

Well, that happened.

No. 4 UCLA lost to unranked Michigan. It seems like the Bruins should stay ahead of Oregon, as UCLA still has just one loss, but the gap has narrowed.

No. 8 Indiana lost to Washington in overtime. It’s possible Oregon will leapfrog them in the rankings, too.

And No. 14 Ohio State, trying to catch Oregon, lost to Nebraska. The Buckeyes’ CFP hopes are over.

The chances are done for No. 16 Kentucky, too, which lost to Missouri.

All four of those outcomes increase Oregon’s chances of being in the CFP field. They might even be a top-11 team in this week’s rankings before the final weekend of the regular season.

Oregon Playoff Chances

It’s still not a given that Oregon will make the College Football Playoff, but they are a lot closer to controlling their own destiny.

Their first task in the final week of the season will be to take care of their own business and beat Washington.

Beyond that, they’re likely at most one win outside the field after this weekend.

If they can get a loss out of a team like Texas Tech, Wake Forest, BYU or maybe Tennessee, that could be all it takes to really clinch a spot for the Ducks.

They’ve closed the season stronger than anyone expected, and since they’ve gotten some help, too, Oregon may really find a way into the CFP.