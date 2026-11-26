The Oregon Ducks entered the 2026 college football season with a two-year quarterback plan.

Year one, this season, would be Dante Moore. Year two, the 2027 campaign, would belong to Dylan Raiola.

Plans don’t always work out the way you want, though, and now the Ducks are going to have plenty to figure out.

Moore hasn’t played since Sept. 26, when he took a late hit to the head against USC.

Raiola had some bumps but has played well lately and has Oregon trying to push into College Football Playoff positioning.

Both guys have remaining college eligibility, so this isn’t as simple as one guy aging out or having to go to the NFL.

Both could come back to school. Both could go to the league. Or they could split the difference.

And even if they return to college, the transfer portal could be in play — both have already transferred once before.

So yeah, it’s complicated.

Oregon Faces Dante Moore Decision

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales published a new article on Wednesday in which he broke down a lot of transfer outlooks, including Moore at Oregon.

The reality is that Moore could choose any of the options — stay at Oregon, transfer or go to the NFL.

And no one quite knows yet what will happen.

“Moore has missed most of the season after taking a big hit and sustaining a concussion against USC in late September,” Morales writes. “He still has one year of eligibility remaining. He could declare for the NFL Draft, but he wasn’t exactly having a banner season before the concussion. He could bypass the NFL and come back to college even though that decision has already cost him a lot of money. This is a very complex situation.”

This decision doesn’t happen in a vacuum, either. There’s a lot for Moore to consider.

Dylan Raiola Decision

Moore’s choice could also hinge on Raiola.

They can’t both start for Oregon in 2027, and it seems unlikely they’d want to end up in the same place for the second year in a row.

So they’ll both have to watch the other and keep an open mind. The path is still to be determined for the Oregon QBs.