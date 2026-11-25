The Oregon Ducks are nearly there.

After a brutal beginning to the season, it seemed like Oregon would have no chance whatsoever to make the College Football Playoff. But then QB Dylan Raiola and the Ducks started winning and haven’t stopped — and the new CFP rankings have them nearly in position to make the Playoff.

There’s still work to be done, and a lot of weird things can happen in the game of football, but Tuesday night’s rankings release was huge news for the Ducks.

Oregon CFP Ranking

In Tuesday night’s CFP rankings release, Oregon is slotted in as the No. 12 team in the country.

They are behind Nos. 8-11 Wake Forest, UCLA, BYU and Texas Tech.

The Nos. 13 and 14 teams are Iowa and then Indiana.

Oregon moved up from 14 to 12. Iowa moved up from 15 to 13. Indiana dropped from 8 to 14 after its loss to Washington.

Oregon Playoff Path

Although it’s a 12-team Playoff field, Oregon isn’t in the dance yet.

The 12th spot will go to the highest-ranking Group of 6 team, whether that’s Boise State or someone like Liberty or UTSA.

That means for Oregon to get in as an at-large team, the Ducks need to get up to the 11th spot.

Oregon plays Washington in the final week of the regular season, so the first thing the Ducks need to do is beat the Huskies to improve to 9-3 on the season.

Then they’ll need some help.

It feels like any of Wake Forest, UCLA, BYU or Texas Tech could fall behind Oregon with one more loss.

The most vulnerable is probably UCLA, which is dealing with QB injuries before playing a No. 15 USC team (that probably feels it still has the tiniest sliver of hope still alive here, too).

But Oregon will take anything — whichever team above them wants to lose and drops below the Ducks will be fine with those in Eugene.

They’re so close now that it’d be quite the bummer if they end up just on the outside looking in.